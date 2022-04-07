Scotch & Soda Continues Aggressive Store Growth With Plans to Open 20 Shops in 6 Months

Scotch & Soda is continuing its aggressive store growth plan as it looks to expand its retail network.

The Amsterdam-based lifestyle and fashion brand said on Thursday that it plans to open a total of 20 new brick-and-mortar stores globally over the next six months.

Highlights of the retail network acceleration include the upcoming launch of two Scotch & Soda flagship stores in Milan and London, its largest European stores outside of The Netherlands.

Scotch & Soda also said that new directly operated and franchise shops will also open in key cities across North America such as Washington D.C. and Boston, as well as other global markets like Frankfurt, Dubai, Doha, Tel Aviv, Johannesburg, Cairo, Shanghai and Beijing. These openings follow the recent opening of 16 stores globally in the last six months.

Inside Scotch & Soda’s Scottsdale, Ariz. store. CREDIT: Courtesy of Scotch & Soda

Additionally, Scotch & Soda will continue to roll out its rebranding strategy this year, with the refit of existing stores under its “Free Spirit” store design concept in cities such as Amsterdam, Paris, Lyon, Madrid, Barcelona, and Luxemburg City. The brand said that this design concept “combines warm colors and sleek design elements to connect the expected with the unexpected, and includes sustainable features such as LED lighting, FSC-certified wood herringbone flooring and new hangers made of recycled materials.”

“The growth momentum we saw last year continues to strengthen, with more locations launching globally,” said CEO Frederick Lukoff in a statement. “We are looking forward to the opening of our flagship stores in Milan and London, in two of the world’s most attractive fashion retail destinations. It is a great opportunity to reach new customers worldwide, and to introduce them to our brand, inspired by the free spirit of Amsterdam.”

This news follows the opening of a new store at The Suprette in Boston’s Seaport neighborhood last week. In October, the brand opened a store in the King of Prussia shopping mall in Philadelphia, the brand’s second store in the city. In the same month, Scotch & Soda opened its first location in Charlotte, N.C., located in the SouthPark Mall. And in February, Scotch & Soda opened the doors to its Scottsdale, Ariz., located in the upscale Fashion Square shopping complex.

Scotch & Soda added that by the end of September, there will be 50 stores in North America.

The acceleration of Scotch & Soda’s global retail network will be combined with the brand’s omnichannel and unified commerce ambition, to be completed in the fall of 2022. This follows the integration of RFID technology in partnership with Nedap for stock level optimization, as well as the opening in September of this year of a new 27,500-square-metre warehouse in Hoofddorp, in the outskirts of Amsterdam. The new warehouse will include a roof entirely fitted with solar panels and automatically irrigated vertical gardens.