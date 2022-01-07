Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Brand to Open Stores Across Five U.S. Cities in 2022

Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage X Fenty will soon have a home in physical retail stores.

The singer announced in a Friday Instagram post in 2022, that brand will open stores in five cities: Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. She shared an image of what appeared to be a mock-up of what a physical store.

“We coming in HOT! we bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores!” Rihanna wrote in the caption. The Savage X Fenty Instagram account posted the same picture with the announcement as well.

In a late September interview with Bloomberg, Savage X Fenty’s chief marketing and design officer, Christiane Pendarvis, said that the $1 billion brand would open its own stores in 2022 throughout the U.S., with plans to open up stores in Europe in the future.

“We know that in intimate apparel specifically, because fit and comfort are so important, there are just customers who don’t feel comfortable purchasing online and they want to be able to go physically try the product on, touch, feel, make sure they found the right size and the right fit for them,” Pendarvis told Bloomberg. “So retail is an important part of our growth strategy.”

Pendarvis did not disclose details regarding the specific locations of the stores or the timeline for opening.

After a round of Series B funding in February, Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty brand hit a $1 billion valuation. In August, Forbes reported that Rihanna was worth an estimated $1.7 billion.

As legacy lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret continues to struggle, newcomers such as Aerie and Savage X Fenty are taking a different approach to appealing to intimate wear consumers. While Victoria’s Secret has faced years of criticism for its sensualized messaging and limited size offerings, Savage X Fenty is known for its body positive marketing, fashion shows, and size and gender inclusivity.

Victoria’s Secret currently operates close to 1,400 retail stores worldwide. Savage X Fenty operates a robust digital business, but Pendarvis is excited about the possibilities that await the brand in its brick-and-mortar expansion.

“We’re incredibly excited about bringing this brand to life in physical form,” she said.