People Spent $3M on Salehe Bembury Crocs on StockX in 2022 and Searches for the Puma MB.01 Increased Over 6,000%

StockX users were enamored with Salehe Bembury’s Crocs collaboration and NBA star LaMelo Ball this year.

In its latest Big Facts report, StockX revealed some of the trends that defined 2022 on the marketplace. In the report, Ball was a mainstay, with a 6,008% increase in searches for his MB.01 on the platform in Q3 2022 over Q3 2021, and there was a 1,660% increase in the search of his name.

Lamelo Ball in the Puma MB.01 “Queen City.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Other shoes that were among the most searched on StockX for the aforementioned period include the New Balance 650 (807% increase) and the Birkenstock Boston (741%).

In terms of trades, StockX stated the Adidas Samba had a 485% increase in year-over-year trade growth on StockX. This was measured from Jan. 1 – Nov. 1 over the same period in 2021. Also, StockX said there was a 1,000% increase in year-over-year trade growth of the Air Jordan 2 silhouette.

For the last 12 months, which is measured from Nov. 1, 2021 to Oct. 31, 2022, StockX said there were more than 400,000 trade of the Nike Dunk “Panda” in both the Low and High versions, and that users spent more than $3 million on the Crocs Pollex by Salehe Bembury. (Searches of Bembury’s name increased 204% in a Q3 2022 over Q3 2021.)

Maison Chateau Rouge x Air Jordan 2. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The brands with the greatest search spikes on StockX for Q3 2022 over the same period the year prior in footwear revealed the vast interests of its users. Top players from the athletic, luxury and outdoor worlds made the list, including Lululemon with a 1,734% increase, as well as Jacquemus (945%), Hoka (347%), Salomon (228%) and Crocs (197%).

With the holiday season approaching, StockX also revealed the marketplace’s top search terms in October. Dunks, Jordan 1, Jordan 4 and Yeezy all had more than 500,000 searches in the month, and the terms with more than 100,000 include Bape, Jordan 11, New Balance 550 and Supreme.

StockX has been a mainstay in footwear-focused headlines as of late. This month, for instance, the company revealed that it had updated the name of its verification process in a statement. “You may have noticed we updated the name of our verification process, but the work our team does every day to meet our elevated standard of excellence has not changed,” StockX said on Twitter, sharing a link to the verification landing page on its website.