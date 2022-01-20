Saks.com Teams Up With Karla Welch’s Wishi to Launch Personal Styling Service

Saks.com is rethinking its personal stylist and shopping service.

The new service, called Saks Stylist, is complimentary to all Saks Fifth Avenue customers and was created in partnership with Wishi, a software company co-founded by Hollywood stylist Karla Welch, which combines proprietary technology and real-life styling expertise.

So how does it work? According to Saks, customers take a short quiz on saks.com, providing details about their personal style and shopping needs. Based on this information, the customer is matched with a personal stylist, who will reply with curated recommendations within 24 hours. Customers may provide feedback to their stylist who can then provide updated options accordingly. And, once a relationship is established, the customer is able to re-engage their stylist for assistance at any time in the future, Saks added.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

Saks also mentioned that customers will find the Saks Stylist service helpful for finding new wardrobe staples, updating a look with new shoes, bags or jewelry or creating a look for a special occasion. Plus, there is no minimum spend required to work with a stylist.

“Personal styling and shopping are a vital part of the Saks Fifth Avenue experience, and now we’re excited to introduce Saks Stylist on our platform,” said Emily Essner, chief marketing officer at Saks, in a statement. “With this latest innovation, we’re transforming these services to be more accessible to our customers. Further, we’re providing personalized, curated recommendations from expert stylists to match every customer’s style. We’re happy to partner with Wishi as we continue to make luxury shopping as easy as it is exciting.”

This is the latest initiative for Saks.com, which also just launched its newest Game Day Capsules in anticipation of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13 in Los Angeles. First launched in 2019, this year’s capsules include over 275 limited edition items from 28 brands retailing between $57 and $2,395.