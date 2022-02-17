Runway of Dreams to Bring Its Adaptive Fashion Show to Los Angeles

Eugene Robinson on the runway for Runway Of Dreams Foundation show on Sept. 9, 2021 in New York City.

The Runway of Dreams Foundation is heading west.

The nonprofit working towards inclusion, acceptance, and opportunity in the fashion industry for people with disabilities will host its first runway event in Los Angeles next month. The one-of-a-kind adaptive fashion show, aptly titled “A Fashion Revolution” is presented by Kohl’s and will take place at NeueHouse Studios in Hollywood on March 8.

According to the organization, the evening will showcase adaptive clothing and footwear from leading brands such as presenting sponsor Kohl’s, and other sponsors including Target, Zappos, JCPenney, Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive, No Limbits, and Stride Rite. This will be the first time these brands will be showcasing their adaptive designs on the same runway in Los Angeles. Notably, LVMH has lent its support with Platinum Sponsorship of the fashion runway event, the nonprofit said.

“Hollywood is a place that’s synonymous with making dreams come to life, and it seemed fitting that we bring Runway of Dreams to Los Angeles,” said Mindy Scheier, founder and CEO of Runway of Dreams Foundation and Gamut Management. “As with all of our events, I’m hoping this runway show will shine a light on this underserved population, appeal for crucial change across the fashion industry, and reveal that inclusivity doesn’t stop at size or race. Everyone deserves the right to look and feel good about themselves, and consumers deserve to have that access.”

Influencer Grace Strobel walks the runway for Runway Of Dreams Foundation show on Sept. 9, 2021 in New York City. CREDIT: Monica Schipper from Getty Images

The show will feature over 60 models with varying disabilities and differences, ethnicities, and backgrounds to showcase mainstream adaptive clothing and footwear options and highlight necessary changes needed in the fashion industry.

Runway of Dreams was founded in 2014 by Scheier – a fashion designer and mother of a child with a disability – who envisioned a world where adaptive clothing for people with disabilities was mainstream.

Scheier launched her charitable shows with Zappos Adaptive as its main sponsor in 2019. The footwear e-tailer is among the industry’s pioneers in creating shoes for people with disabilities. Zappos’ Adaptive shopping platform was introduced in April 2017 — three years after a customer, in a phone call with an employee, asked if she could exchange a pair of shoes for her grandson, who had autism and needed help tying the laces on his own.

Since then, the retailer has launched the Single and Different Size Shoes program — through which customers are able to buy only one shoe or two shoes in different sizes and widths to create a pair — as well as Ugg Universal, a collection in partnership with the sheepskin bootmaker that features functional iterations of two iconic styles: the Classic Short and Neumel.