Target, Walmart & More Retail Seasonal Jobs With Perks Open for 2022 Holiday Shopping Season

Major retailers and shipping services are beginning seasonal hiring sprees ahead of this year’s holiday season. However, in preparation for demand, some companies are staffing for the season similarly to 2021, while others are reducing their efforts. Retailers are approaching holiday hiring cautiously as inflation has largely hampered the industry’s success in 2022.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods is aiming to hire thousands of seasonal employees this year as it gears up for the 2022 holiday season.

The sporting goods retail giant has announced its plan to hire up to 9,000 seasonal associates throughout the country, starting on Sept. 28 with “National Signing Day,” an annual recruiting effort event that is now in its fifth year. This number is down from last year’s hiring event, which sought to hire a record 10,000 seasonal employees — the largest number of seasonal associates in its history.

The company added that these positions are available in its entire portfolio of stores — Dick’s Sporting Goods, Public Lands, Field & Stream and Going, Going, Gone! — stores across the country.

Walmart

Walmart plans to hire fewer workers than last year for its 2022 holiday season.

The big-box retailer on Wednesday announced a goal to hire 40,000 new associates — both seasonal and full-time — in roles across stores, delivery, customer service and truck driving. In April, Walmart rolled out a truck driver training program and said drivers can now make up to $110,000 in their first year with the company, with the chance to earn even more over time.

Target

Target said it plans to hire up to 100,000 seasonal employees, on par with its goals for last year. In 2021, Target said it planned to hire an additional 100,000 seasonal and 30,000 supply chain employees for the holiday season.

“The holidays are a treasured time when our guests come together with family and friends to celebrate the joy of the season, and we’re here to make that as easy as possible for them to enjoy,” said Christina Hennington, EVP and chief growth officer at Target. “That’s why we’re rolling out deals earlier than ever and ensuring our team is ready to help our guests shop when and how they want.