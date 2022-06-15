U.S. Retail Sales Grew 8.1% in May Over Last Year

Retail sales edged slightly down in May from last month, but were still well above last year’s levels.

The U.S. Census Bureau reported today that retail and food service sales in May 2022 totaled $672.9 billion, marking a seasonally adjusted 0.3% decrease from the previous month and a 8.1% leap from May 2021.

The bureau also amended its numbers for April sales to reflect a total of $674.7 billion, or a 0.7% increase from March.

Within retail, consumer spending in May dropped 0.4% from April but was up 6.9% over last May. Sales at gasoline stations spiked 43.2% over last year, while food services and drinking sales were up 17.5% from last year.