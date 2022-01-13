Retail Intel: SAS Footwear Opens Dallas Showroom + More

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com.

Jan. 13, 2022: San Antonio Shoemakers (SAS) has opened the doors to its new showroom at the World Trade Center building in Dallas, Texas. Located in Suite 13614 on the 13th floor, the showroom welcomes retailers to view the most recent collection from the Texas-made footwear brand. The showroom will be open during each apparel and accessory markets throughout the 2022 calendar year: March 22-25, June 14-17; Aug. 23-26; Oct. 25-28. In addition, SAS will show during the men’s show seasons: Jan. 29-31 and July 30-Aug. 1.

Jan. 12, 2022: REI Co-op will soon have a distribution center in Lebanon, Tenn., which is expected to open in fall 2023. The purpose of the center — which will sit on 41 acres at 1400 Murfreesboro Road and span 400,000 square feet — is to support its East Coast growth, as well as its growth in the Midwest and the South. REI said the location, which will house roughly 280 employees, will reduce shipping times for online purchases and support more than 70 of its stores. The retailer confirmed via statement that it has more than 267,000 lifetime members in Tennessee and approximately 5.6 million REI members in the service area of the distribution center. REI also stated the Lebanon distribution center is being built with leading sustainability and technology features, and the facility will address the life cycle of carbon impacts by using 100% renewable, 100% electric energy and will operate as a zero-waste facility.