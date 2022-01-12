Retail Intel: REI Co-Op to Open a Sustainability-Focused Distribution Center in Tennessee + More

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com.

Jan. 12, 2022: REI Co-op will soon have a distribution center in Lebanon, Tenn., which is expected to open in fall 2023. The purpose of the center — which will sit on 41 acres at 1400 Murfreesboro Road and span 400,000 square feet — is to support its East Coast growth, as well as its growth in the Midwest and the South. REI said the location, which will house roughly 280 employees, will reduce shipping times for online purchases and support more than 70 of its stores. The retailer confirmed via statement that it has more than 267,000 lifetime members in Tennessee and approximately 5.6 million REI members in the service area of the distribution center. REI also stated the Lebanon distribution center is being built with leading sustainability and technology features, and the facility will address the life cycle of carbon impacts by using 100% renewable, 100% electric energy and will operate as a zero-waste facility.

“Opening a distribution center in Lebanon strategically positions REI for growth and complements the service areas of our other distribution facilities. Most importantly, the center will reflect the co-op’s values by putting people first and apply a new standard in fighting the climate crisis,” REI VP of supply chain Bill Best said in a statement. “We have a strong local partner that understands REI’s brand, sustainability ethos and interest to create healthier communities.”

Dec. 22, 2021: Womenswear brand The Great. has opened its second store on Venice, California’s Abbot Kinney Boulevard. The 1,200-foot space features the brand’s signature vintage-inspired aesthetic throughout, complete with a backyard garden and upstairs loft to be used for private fittings and trunk shows. The Abbot Kinney store features The Great.’s staple casual pieces and LA-made homeware, as well as an edit of pieces from women and BIPOC-owned businesses, emerging brands and fair-trade artisans. A third location is set to open in Studio City in January, as part of an expansion plan to add over 15 new stores by the end of 2023.

Dec. 21, 2021: A new sneaker and streetwear boutique has opened at the Mohegan Sun resort and casino in Uncasville, Connecticut.

CREDIT: Mohegan Sun

Called “Portal,” the retailer describes its vision on its website as such: “Fashion provides us with a way to stand out – on our own terms. Established on a reverence for sneaker and streetwear culture – our mission is to share this passion through contextual storytelling and experiential access to curated collections from the creators that shape the culture we celebrate today.”

The new store features sneakers from brands like Air Jordan, Nike, Yeezy, and Puma. Just Don, Bape, and Honor the Gift will also be available, according to the announcement made by Mohegan Sun this week. Portal will also offer customers a “Priority Access” program, which aims to connect shoppers with hard-to-find pieces through Mohegan Sun’s Momentum program. Portal will source hard-to-find footwear and apparel pieces for on-site pickup and purchase with Momentum Rewards. Members can initiate this process by completing the Priority Access form available on the Portal website.

“We’re really excited to have Portal launch in the Shops at Mohegan Sun and look forward to offering their visitors a variety of the hottest sneaker and streetwear apparel,” said Jeff Hamilton, president and GM of Mohegan Sun.

Dec. 17, 2021: Starting today, Kenneth Cole will spotlight 10 small-black owned businesses in a holiday pop-up shop. Located at the Kenneth Cole store at 328 Bowery in New York, the event will take place from 12 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. through Dec. 19. Kenneth Cole teamed up with Áwet New York, a Black, refugee-founded lifestyle brand, for the pop-up. “Awet is a talented designer who is also a good friend and fellow activist. Our personal values, and those of our brands, are aligned and it has been great watching him build his business,” Cole said. “Supporting young-talent is something I am proud to be able to do, and I am grateful to have our store space that we can offer up in support for these black-owned businesses and to hopefully connect them with consumers this Holiday season.” Participating brands also include Adey-Abeba, McKenzie Liautaud, Adolophine Marco Hall, Royal Jelly Harlem, Kristian Lorén Lopez, Julian Joseph Kyle, Don’t Let Disco and 2•4•1 Cosmetics.

Dec. 16, 2021: Galeries Lafayette is stepping up its international expansion in China. The French retailer will open its first store in Southern China in early 2023, in the young and dynamic district of Futian in the city of Shenzhen. This lease signed with the real estate company Shum Yip is part of the strategic development plan set by the retailer, which aims to have ten stores in China by 2025.

According to Galeries Lafayette, it will unveil a new store concept, spanning 48,000 square feet, in Shenzhen where the emphasis will be on a highly edited multi-brand selection aimed at the very young and dynamic clientele of this city.

“In a hectic health context, we took our time to deepen our understanding of the market and identify the most relevant cities to deploy sustainably our brand,” said Philippe Pedone, director of international development at Galeries Lafayette. “For this new stage of our development in China, we are delighted to join forces with the Shum Yip group, a strategic partner which allows us to deploy our presence in South China, and to offer our visitors the expertise of Galeries Lafayette brand in terms of fashion and lifestyle.”

Galeries Lafayette has been pioneering fashion retail for more than 125 years since the very first store opened in Paris in 1894. Today, Galeries Lafayette is celebrated for its network of 65 stores in France and overseas, including the renowned flagship store on the Boulevard Haussmann in Paris.

Dec. 15, 2021: Fendi has opened the doors to its latest boutique in Milan.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Fendi

Located inside Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, one of the city’s major landmarks, the new shop features the Italian luxury brand’s women’s and men’s collections over three levels. The 2,700 square-foot boutique is a contemporary reinterpretation of Milan’s historical buildings of early decades of twentieth century, according to the brand.

The ground floor is dedicated to women’s bags, accessories and shoes displayed on champagne metal shelves with silver metal drawers, against handmade textured ivory walls. The Arabescato Vagli marble flooring recalls the architecture of Roman churches. Ceilings with three-dimensional geometric patterns are inspired by Milan’s historical buildings. Walking up the staircase, the first floor opens to men’s area carries a warm and masculine taste thanks to Green Patagonia marble floor and leather sofas. The second floor is dedicated to women’s ready-to-wear and fur collections.

The furniture is a selection of bespoke pieces and design pieces, such as the rust velvet armchairs by Gio Ponti, fur and metal bench, amber glass fusion table and silver and glass artwork by Kiko Lopez.

Dec. 10, 2021: Acne Studios has reopened the doors to its 33 Greene Street store in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Acne Studios

With a whole new look and expansion, the 7,000-square-foot store, almost double the original footprint, offers the brand’s spring/summer 2022 women’s, men’s, shoes, and accessories collections including the brand’s signature Musubi bag.

Now open, the reimagined store was designed by the Barcelona-based studio Arquitectura-G, and plays with translucency and assorted angles, as directed by Acne Studios’ creative director Jonny Johansson.

The store features an artificial landscape of translucent glass panels that form a series of large triangular fitting rooms and articulate the store’s graphic layout. In contrast to the sharply edged surfaces, the floor acts as a soft mantle in the color of glass. This hue spreads throughout all the elements of the space, creating a calm, uniform atmosphere. The wall-to-wall carpeting is 100% tufted wool customized by Swedish rug and textile flooring company Kasthall, a regular partner of Acne Studios. For the lighting, French designer Benoit Lalloz, a long-time collaborator, follows the lines of the ceiling and brings out the formerly industrial character of the New York neighborhood.

Dec. 9, 2021: Adidas is set to host a one-day pop-up shop on Dec. 11 at 61 Crosby St. in New York City that is focused on sustainable fashion. The shop, which will be open from 12-7 p.m. ET, will feature one-of-a-kind, vintage and upcycled collections from Theophilio, Ji Won Choi, Basketcase Gallery, Eva Joan Repair, Frankie Collective, Beepy Bella and Tyranny & Mutation.

What separates this pop-up from others is how the collections can be purchased. Adidas confirmed that instead of money, consumers can pick up items by weight in worn goods, which the brand said was conceptualized to “motivate consumers to properly dispose of clothing and other goods they no longer need this holiday season.”

Adidas’ one-day pop-up in NYC will feature one-of-a-kind upcycled collections. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To purchase an item, consumers will trade in the associated weight in used clothing, shoes and more for points, and shoppers will be credited with one point for each half pound of textile waste turned in. Adidas said consumers cannot exceed more than two items purchased, and will be capped at 10 pounds of used gear.

The brand also confirmed that the dollar value for items not redeemed at the pop-up will be credited via the Adidas Creator’s Club app and redeemable at the brand’s flagship on Fifth Avenue.

Dec. 8, 2021: Brunello Cucinelli unveiled a new look at its Madison Avenue flagship store in New York City.

A glimpse inside Brunello Cucinelli’s expanded Madison Avenue flagship. CREDIT: Justin Bridges for Brunello Cucinelli

With a new expanded footprint of 8,127 square feet, the store, located at 683-689 Madison Avenue, is more than double the size of the original flagship. Constructed began in February, working in phases so that the store could remain open throughout the process. The store features men’s, women’s, children’s and lifestyle collections while the expansion now offers eight windows along Madison Avenue.

The intention of the space is to create a relaxed and calming environment for the customer to experience the brand. Individual areas of the boutique are inspired by those that make up the ideal identity of the Italian home: the library, a large living room, the convivial area, a small kitchen-bar, and the study. New elements incorporated into the design include a VIP fitting rooms and a bar area offering customized cocktails inspired by Brunello Cucinelli and Italy.

According to the Italian luxury brand, this new expansion is a reflection of its investment in brick-and-mortar retail as the brand has also expanded store footprints in San Francisco, Chicago and Las Vegas. “This is part of the overall brand approach to creating immersive, high-touch brand shopping experiences for the brand clientele and customer,” the brand said in a statement.

Dec. 7, 2021: Ten years after its founding, Parisian brand Ami has officially set up shop in the United States with its first-ever flagship store in New York City.

Alexandre Mattiussi, Ami’s founder and creative director, inside his new NYC store. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ami

Located at 77 Greene Street, in the heart of SoHo, the 2,000-square-feet space offers an extensive range of menswear, womenswear, and accessories. Alongside the main fall/winter ‘21 collections, customers will be able to shop in exclusivity the pieces from the Ami de Coeur second artistic drop, a collaboration with the New York-based artist Kevin Lyons.

The flagship features Ami’s recently revamped store concept that features a wooden floor, with two-toned panels repeated in a geometric pattern; concrete walls; large mirrors; and a metallic mesh ceiling fitted with long neon tubes. The interior design was entirely conceived by Alexandre Mattiussi, Ami’s founder and creative director, featuring details specific to the New York store, such as its entrance— an entirely mirrored hallway.

“This is an exciting challenge, and the perfect time for us to increase our market on the North American continent,” said Nicolas Santi-Weil, CEO of Ami, in a statement. “Between 2018 and 2020, our turnover in the USA has already been multiplied by three. And the country occupies the first place in e-commerce sales worldwide for the fiscal year 2021, we are very confidently looking forward to our future in America.”

Dec. 6, 2021: Saks has teamed up with Casa Cipriani to host the members club’s first-ever pop-up event live now through Tuesday, Dec. 7.

The Saks pop-up in the Roebling Presidential Suite at Casa Cipriani CREDIT: VIRGINIE CAROLINA

For two days only, Saks is inviting its top customers and VIPs to shop for the holidays in the Roebling Presidential Suite at Casa Cipriani in downtown Manhattan. The two-bedroom suite will be completely transformed into a holiday paradise, offering an intimate, ultra-luxe shopping experience for every guest. Saks has curated a special merchandise selection for the pop-up that includes holiday dressing looks from Dolce & Gabbana, Alexander McQueen, Fendi, and Valentino as well as gifting selections from Anita Ko, Jenna Blake, Bottega Veneta, and Loewe.

Nov. 30, 2021: Paco Rabanne has opened the doors to its new global flagship store in Paris at 39 Avenue Montaigne. According to the brand, the new 153-square-meter store aims to combine the sleek layout of a contemporary retail space with the tactile materiality of a residence.

Paco Rabanne’s new Paris flagship. CREDIT: Courtesy of Paco Rabanne

The flagship occupies the ground level of one of the two Paco Rabanne Paris offices – a strategic location at a prestigious corner that has been historically associated with high fashion. In a press release, the brand said that the new “space operates as a physical framework that is complementary to the direct-to-consumer experience online and its just-opened luxury Tmall luxury Pavillion online, to sustain the business growth (+200% in 2019 versus 2018, +20% in 2021 versus 2019).”

Said CEO Bastien Daguzan, “We are thrilled to debut a global flagship in the heart of Paris that expresses our brand universe. As we expand further with our direct-to-consumer strategy, it is equally important to propose a physical environment to experience our latest collections, capsules and iconic collections. This will further complement our online business, which currently represents 60% of sales.”

Nov. 24, 2021: Malone Souliers has opened its first brick-and-mortar store in the UK – a new flagship on London’s Mount Street.

Malone Souliers’ new London flagship. CREDIT: Courtesy of Malone Souliers

The new store is split over two levels, a 977 square foot ground floor space and a 653 square foot basement. Throughout, interiors, furniture, and fixtures aim to “pay tribute to the brand’s most recognizable design codes, from curved walls that reference the form of the Maureen mule to shelving inspired by the label’s signature cross-straps.” Customers will be able to discover the latest additions to the Malone Souliers range, browse the footwear brand’s most-notable styles for women and men, and experience its newly launched made-to-order service.

“It’s always a pleasure to see customers getting up close with our shoes and experiencing what makes them special. With this in mind, I wanted to offer up a space in London that sparks creativity, thought and joy,” said Mary Alice Malone, founder and creative director at Malone Souliers. “The flagship also provides something new for our community: the opportunity to get together in person and share ideas and inspirations. I hope that the store will become a new meeting point and social hub for our friends and family, from our most loyal customers to those who are discovering Malone Souliers for the first time.”

Nov. 17, 2021: Zegna opened a new boutique in the restored and reimagined hotel, The Newbury Boston, on Newbury Street in Boston.

Zegna’s new Boston store interior. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zegna

The store, designed by artistic director Alessandro Sartori, has a wide glass façade with the main entrance on Newbury Street and a secondary entrance in the back portion of the shop, directly connected to the hotel lobby. The retail space is divided into two main areas, with the front being a vibrant room offering casual luxury and accessories, and the rear being dedicated to tailoring and personalization. A full-size LED wall faces the entrance and was designed to feature photos and videos of the brand and its history. As a commitment to the environment and the community of Boston, Zegna also donated over five years in pledge to the Friends of the Public Garden to celebrate the opening of the new boutique.

Nov. 12, 2021: Gucci is celebrating the Hacker Project, which was first presented in April during the debut of Gucci Aria. Creative director Alessandro Michele has always engaged in “hacking,” in which he extracts elements from various points in time and space and make them his own. He swiped designs from fellow creative director Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga for the Gucci Aria collection. The capsule includes a number of items ranging from ready-to-wear to accessories, representing Michele’s expression of reverence and homage to Gvasalia, whereby he played with fabrics and details that are core to both brands. On Nov. 15, Gucci will launch the Hacker Project, which will run for two weeks, exclusively at Gucci stores, pop-ups and pop-ins around the country.

Pop-Up Locations:

New York’s Meatpacking District, 446 West 14th Street

Miami Design District Paradise Plaza, 151 NE 41st Street 3rd Floor

Holt Renfrew Yorkdale, 3401 Dufferin Street

Pop-In Locations:

New York Fifth Avenue, 725 Fifth Avenue

New York Wooster Street, 63 Wooster Street

Gucci Beverly Hills, 347 N Rodeo Drive

Gucci Chicago, 900 North Michigan Avenue

Costa Mesa South Coast Plaza, 3333 South Bristol Street

Nov. 11, 2021: Minimalist footwear brand Xero Shoes has launched a European version of its e-commerce platform, Xeroshoes.eu. The website launch, according to Xero Shoes, supports its 20% year-over-year growth in the European market, and will allow for faster and less costly product fulfillment and shipping to customers, as well as expanded customer support availability.

“We’re looking forward to making it easier for our European customers to discover the comfort and benefits of Xero Shoes,” Xero Shoes co-founder and CEO Steven Sashen said in a statement. “Previously, European buyers could only purchase our shoes through third-party retailers or our U.S. site, which led to delays in processing and shipping. This expansion lets us service our European consumers faster, easier and with significant cost savings.”

What’s more, Xero Shoes said it is offering discounts between 12% and 70% off during the website launch.

Nov. 1, 2021: Dick’s Sporting Goods announced its second Public Lands store, located in Columbus, Ohio, will open on Nov. 5. The second storefront for the retail giant’s outdoor arm consumes 60,000 square feet of retail space and features a 30-foot rock wall as well as an in-store gear repair and rental department. Also, in addition to the outdoor and lifestyle apparel, footwear, and equipment it will stock, it will house shops dedicated to biking, camping, fishing, paddling, climbing, running and hiking.

In addition to the Public Lands opening, Dick’s Sporting Goods announced it will open its second Golf Galaxy Performance Center in Woodbury, Minn. This concept, which DSG described as a redesigned destination that offers an elevated experience for golfers, is part of its commitment to golf, which includes the remodeling of 18 Golf Galaxy doors and increased technology offerings in all Golf Galaxy locations by the end of 2021.

Nov. 1, 2021: Canada Goose opened the doors to its Costa Mesa, Calif., store today — its first-ever store in the state — which is located in the South Coast Plaza. It will feature its Snow Room for the first time in the U.S., which the brand said “simulates a daily snowstorm with temperatures reaching as low as -10°F.” Also, Canada Goose said the store will allow it to bring its new HumanNature platform to life, which was created to unite its sustainability and values-based initiatives. It will be seen, the brand said, through the Northern Art Program that celebrates Northern Canadian artists. For this location, the brand partnered with artist Winnie Truong, who created a stop-motion animation work created entirely with cut paper titled “Zephyr.”

A look at the Canada Goose Snow Room. CREDIT: Courtesy of Canada Goose

Oct. 5, 2021: Sarah Flint is back in New York. After launching her first NYC pop-up shop in 2019, the designer is back again. This time around, the shop is located 409 West Broadway and is open seven days a week until Jan. 15, 2022. Inside, the shop currently offers Sarah Flint’s fall ’21 collection, with every size of each shoe style out on display so customers can try on with ease, as well as freshly brewed pots of tea with homemade cookies from French-inspired bakery Maman. The store will also exclusively feature women-founded businesses for all aspects of interior design, including Oomph furniture, Royal Copenhagen fine china, Annie Selke rugs and Morris & Co. wallpaper and fabric.

“I wanted this to feel like you’re walking into a friends living room,” she told FN. “Brick-and-mortar is hugely important. For shoes, and any luxury product, you can only show so much online. You’ll never know how buttery this leather is unless you touch it.”

A rendering of Sarah Flint’s NYC pop-up. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sarah Flint

Oct. 5, 2021: Smartwool has opened its second retail location in Canada. The new door is located in Whistler, British Columbia, and is owned and operated storefront by Dave MacDowell, who also owns the other Canada store in the town of Banff, Alberta. The store, which will host a grand opening event on Nov. 25, is located in Whistler Village at 4295 Blackcomb Way.

“The Whistler location is reflective of Smartwool’s commitment of meeting their customer where they are and what better place than at the heart of one of the world’s most iconic resorts,” MacDowell said in a statement. “With the Whistler store, our goal was to elevate local mountain culture while showcasing the brand’s focus on community, sustainability, and inclusivity in the outdoors.”

Oct. 5, 2021: Snipes is set to open its second store on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, NY. The new door, located at 958-960 Flatbush Ave., will make its debut on Oct. 7. Snipes said via statement that this location will further drive its neighborhood concept, which aims to build a naturally inviting feeling in communities. The store will feature products from an array of brands including Adidas, Converse, Jordan Brand, Nike, New Balance and Puma.

Hours at the new Flatbush Avenue store are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET and Sunday from 11 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET. Snipes has more than 100 doors in the U.S., and this location brings its brick-and-mortar footprint in New York to 17 stores.

Sept. 27, 2021: Mike Amiri has opened a New York flagship store. The 2,106-sq.-ft. location features Amiri product as well as classic pieces of art and design interspersed within. Inside, there’s a mix of natural and industrial materials, with concrete walls, suspended brushed stainless-steel rails and solid wood shelving and podiums. The flagship will also stock exclusive, limited-edition products celebrating New York. It is located in New York’s Soho neighborhood at 76 Greene Street and is open for appointment only.

Inside Amiri’s New York flagship. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amiri

Sept. 27, 2021: Hibbett Sports has opened a second store in Kansas City, Mo., a 6,100-square-foot door that the retailer described as “boutique-style.” The store, which is located at 8678 E. 63rd St. in the Brywood Center, will feature new releases and and hard-to-find footwear, as well as fashion and athletic apparel. Brands stocked include Nike, Jordan Brand, Adidas, Puma and others. For shopping convenience, Hibbett said it will offer several shopping options, including buy online and pick up in store, reserve online and pick up in store, curbside pickup and ship to store. A grand opening event is scheduled for Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. CT to 1 p.m. CT, which will include door prizes, special promotions and more.

A Hibbett Sports storefront. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hibbett Sports

Sept. 24, 2021: TheRealReal has opened a new location in Palm Beach, Florida. The 1,700-sq.-ft. space was inspired by Palm Beach, featuring pops of colors such as turquoise, salmon pink and green throughout the space, with a custom mural by Colpa Press inspired by the ocean. Inside, shoppers will find product in women’s and men’s, including ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, sneakers, accessories, Fine jewelry, watches and more. The store is located at 331 Worth Ave.



TheRealReal Palm Beach exterior. CREDIT: Kris Tamburello

Sept. 23, 2021: Nordstrom‘s NYC flagship has debuted its redefined and expanded Home category concept. Inside the two–story retail experience, consumers will find product in Kitchen and Tabletop, Home Textiles and Home Décor sections, featuring emerging brands such as Estelle Glassware, GOODEE, Otherland, and Serax as well as established companies, including Boll & Branch, Dyson, Staub, Marimekko, Matouk and Moccamaster. Plus, the concept — led by Olivia Kim, VP of Creative Projects and Home at Nordstrom — will be available at Nordstrom stores nationwide and online at Nordstrom.com/home.

Sept. 23, 2021: Hockey fans have a new store in New York City to visit for all of their merchandise needs. The NHL and Fanatics announced today the opening of the new NHL Shop flagship store in NYC, moving from its former Midtown digs to Manhattan West. According to a statement, Fanatics said it will enlist the retail operational expertise Lids, which is partly owned by Fanatics, “to help provide a best-in-class shopping experience for NHL fans and visitors.” The store, which consumes 9,000 square feet of retail space, will offer shoppers a range of merchandise for all 32 teams for men, women and kids. This will include on-site jersey, T-shirt and headwear customization, outerwear and more, from brands such Adidas, Fanatics, ‘47, Wear by Erin Andrews, GIII and Funko. It is also fueled by technology, including interactive product displays, mobile point-of-sale checkout devices, 28 high-definition video walls with NHL programming and more.

Additionally, the location will serve as an event and entertainment destination, which includes in-person and virtual appearances via augmented reality by current and former NHL players, and will feature a hockey history installation with artifacts and memorabilia curated by the Hockey Hall of Fame. And starting in November, Brookfield Properties and the NHL will open an ice rink in the center of the Manhattan West public plaza for outdoor public skating and NHL-hosted special hockey experiences.

A look inside the NHL Shop in New York City. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fanatics

Sept. 21, 2021: ThredUp has announced plans to open a new flagship distribution center for its resale operations in Lancaster, Texas with the power to process 10 million items. The new center marks a $70 million investment. The four-level facility will be nearly 600,000 square feet and will expand the company’s item capacity across its distribution center network by 150%. The center is expected to launch in Q2 of 2022 and create 2,000 jobs in the Dallas-Forth Worth area. ThredUp CEO James Reinhart said that this new center “underscores our relentless investment in the technology and software that powers our network and enables us to deliver resale at unparalleled scale.”

Sept. 21, 2021: Roosevelt Field in Garden City, N.Y., is welcoming two storied brands. Donna Karan and Karl Lagerfeld have both opened stores in the Long Island shopping mall. Donna Karan’s location spans 1,100 square feet and has a clean, minimalist design. It will stock the full apparel range, including knits, crisp poplin shirting, vegan leather statement pieces, cashmere sweaters and maxi puffer coats. In addition, the brand is reintroducing footwear this fall with a small selection of styles in black and tan. Meanwhile, Karl Lagerfeld’s new men’s outpost will offer ready-to-wear, outerwear, small leather goods, luggage, cold weather accessories and footwear in a 1,300-sq.-ft. space. At both stores, customers can utilize VIP services such as virtual appointments, curbside pickup and private styling appointments.

Sept. 17, 2021: Brazilian brand PatBO opened its first U.S. retail store in New York’s Soho neighborhood, following its debut runway show at New York Fashion Week. The Soho address aims to become a destination for customers to experience the world of PatBO and will feature all product extensions including ready-to-wear, swim, bridal and leisure, along with exclusives that will only be found in the flagship.

Patbo’s flagship store interior. CREDIT: Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

Sept. 10, 2021: Foot Locker Inc. has found a partner to help expand its Indonesian footprint. The retail giant announced it has partnered with sports and leisure brand commerce enterprise PT Map Aktif Adiperkasa Tbk (MAPA) to open new stores in the Southeast Asia region. Foot Locker confirmed that two new stores and a local website are planned for Q4 2021, and it will look to open more stores in 2022 across Indonesia. “Foot Locker is committed to creating unrivaled customer experiences around the globe. Partnering with MAPA will help us deliver on that commitment in an incredibly important market with long-term growth potential,” Scott Martin, EVP and CEO of Asia Pacific and chief strategy and development officer, said in a statement.

Sept. 7, 2021: Sarah Flint will debut a pop-up shop in Washington, D.C. Located in the Georgetown neighborhood, the store will be open seven days a week from Sept. 15 through Dec. 26. The store will exclusively feature women-founded businesses for all aspects of interior design, including Oomph furniture, Royal Copenhagen fine china, Annie Selke rugs, Framebridge art and accessory framing, and Morris & Co. wallpaper and fabric. The shop will also offer Sarah Flint’s fall ’21 collection, with every size of each shoe style out on display so customers can try on with ease. In addition, Flint’s design mood board will be posted and there will be area of the store dedicated to craftsmanship, which showcases the step-by-step process of shoe making. Hours are Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Inside Sarah Flint’s pop up, located at 1079 Wisconsin Avenue. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sarah Flint

Aug. 27, 2021: Allbirds opened a new retail store and community center at Atlanta’s Ponce City Market. It is the brand’s first store in Atlanta as well as the 30th globally, with locations across North America, Europe and Asia. The new space includes nods to the brand’s sustainable focus, with displays around the shop that call attention to the Sugarcane, Tree, Merino Wool and other materials that Allbirds’s products are made of. Customers can see the carbon footprint of each product displayed, which is a first for the fashion and footwear industry. The design of the store itself also brings out pieces of the natural world, with custom wood try-on chairs and displays, and uniquely shaped mirrors.

Aug. 3, 2021: Snipes is set to open another store in New York this week. Its newest door, which consumes 2,000 square feet of retail space, is located at 1414 Kings Highway in Brooklyn. The location is the company’s 16th store in the state and 100th in the U.S. The newest door continues the Snipes neighborhood concept, which aims to build inviting and raw-feeling stores in local communities. The brand mix includes Adidas, Jordan Brand, Nike, New Balance, Puma and others. The store will open Aug. 5. Hours are Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. ET-8 p.m. ET and Sunday from 11 a.m. ET-8 p.m. ET.

July 23, 2021: Ganni opened a new store in Brooklyn. The brand, owned and run by the husband-and-wife team of creative director Ditte Reffstrup and founder Nicolaj Reffstrup, opened a 900-square-foot store at 113 North 7th Street in Williamsburg today — its sixth U.S. store and second New York City outpost. “When the pandemic hit, as with many brands, we quickly pivoted to a d-to-c, e-commerce-first business,” Louise du Toit, executive vice president, North America for Ganni said on why they chose Williamsburg. “As cities cleared out and tourism halted, it became very clear from our data that we have a super engaged and active audience living in Brooklyn, specifically Williamsburg. Our customer lives here, so why not bring the Ganni world to their doorstep?”

July 22, 2021: Bally’s is celebrating its 170-year heritage with a new London flagship store, called Bally Haus. The new space is located on 106-112 Regent Street, which is located on the city center’s famous thoroughfare and housed in a historic Regency building. The experiential environment offers new forms of shopping with a multi-functional format that can be used for film screenings, panel discussions and exhibitions. “London has always been such an important fashion capital for creativity and culture, said Bally’s CEO Nicolas Girotto. “Bally Haus London hopes to fulfill new post-pandemic needs with a multi-functional space that engages local artists to give second life to repurposed materials—offering new ways of seeing old things—while providing an experiential environment that embraces the excitement of discovery.”

July 22, 2021: Birdie’s announced that they are further establishing their LA presence by the unveiling of their second retail location in the heart of Venice. The new store will open on Abbot Kinney on July 30. The female-founded company also announced its new logo, which according to the website, represents a more mature, stronger, and iconic identity that better reflects who they are as a company today.

July 20, 2021: On July 23, Pop-In@Nordstrom will be debuting its latest shop with Disney Mickey & Friends. Just in time for the back-to-school shopping season, the pop-up will offer an assortment of limited-edition pieces that feature some of Disney’s most recognized characters: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Pluto and Goofy. Over 1,000 items will be available from apparel to décor to accessories, with both upcycled and pre-owned apparel, plus non-vintage collaborations from brands like Levi’s, Crocs, Champion and more. The pop-up will be available from July 23 through Sept. 12 in nine Nordstrom locations and online at Nordstrom.com/pop.

July 19, 2021: The NBA and Fanatics have opened the first NBA Store in the U.K. The door — which is located at 14-16 Foubert’s Place in London’s Carnaby, Soho shopping area — spans two floors and features a range of official NBA and WNBA merchandise. Inside, the store stocks products such as jerseys, sporting goods, collectibles and more from brands including Mitchell & Ness, New Era, Nike and Wilson. Also, it offers customization service, allowing fans to get NBA jerseys and hats personalized. Fanatics confirmed this location is operated by Lids, and in the next 18 months there are plans to open three more stores, which will also be operated by Lids. (Fanatics Inc. has a minority stake in Lids.)

July 18, 2021: Wilson Sporting Goods Co. opened first-ever retail location in Chicago at 932 North Rush Street, located in the Gold Coast neighborhood. The store spans 2,247 square-feet store, and is stocked with an assortment of sporting goods as well as the brand’s new athletic-lifestyle sportswear collection for both men and women. Wilson created the store to be “a museum-like” environment, featuring heritage catalog content and historical relics, in addition to a leather-inspired Wilson signature scent. Wilson confirmed in a statement that it will continue its direct-to-consumer expansion by opening flagship stores in New York, Los Angeles, Beijing and Shanghai in the coming months.

Wilson Sporting Goods Co. opens its first-ever retail location in Chicago. CREDIT: Courtesy of Wilson Sporting Goods Co.

July 18, 2021: Arc’teryx has continued its U.S. retail expansion with the opening of another New York City store, located in Manhattan’s Upper West Side across from Central Park. The door features a new rebranded micro-store concept, Arc’type, which the brand said centers around its most renowned designs.

“The Arc’type store is a smaller store concept that features the Arc’type curated selection: 22 of the brand’s most noteworthy items,” Arc’teryx chief commercial officer Delaney Schweitzer said in a statement. “From industry-leading innovative products to award winners and your personal favorites, these items have been specifically selected to help introduce guests to Arc’teryx and exemplify the most appreciated and versatile products.”

The Arc’type assortment includes the Alpha SV, which is the brand’s first jacket that was designed more than 20 years ago, and in fall ’21 will see the return of its first women’s parka, the Patera Parka.

July 18, 2021: Outdoor retailer Backcountry has expanded its brick-and-mortar footprint with a new store in Boulder, Colo. The new door, located at 1537 Pearl Street #5432, features footwear and apparel, and will also host product demos, fittings, gear rentals and more. Hours are Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. MT-6 p.m. MT and Sunday from 11 a.m. MT-6 p.m. MT.

July 13, 2021: Bally’s new U.S. flagship joins a vibrant downtown setting of culture, shopping, entertainment and dining in steady recovery from the global pandemic, located on 58 Gansevoort Street in Manhattan’s historic Meatpacking District. A lifestyle hub for the local community and domestic travelers with the Whitney Museum of American Art, The Standard Hotel, The High Line and Little Island parks, the Meatpacking District is a dynamic destination frequented by a broad, young audience.

The New York store sees the stateside roll out of Bally’s global flagship concept Bally Haus, first launched on Milan’s Montenapoleone in September 2019. Bally Haus honors the Swiss pillars of art and architecture, marrying a legacy of craftsmanship with contemporary design and natural materials. Evolved for New York City, in collaboration with creative design and production agency Seen Displays, Bally’s new boutique is inspired by the angular lines of Manhattan’s grid, which uniquely pivots in the Meatpacking District.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bally

Mimicking the spatial divide of the surrounding cobblestone streets, the store interior features light, natural textures on the left, and earthy clay tones on the right, reminiscent of the brickwork of Meatpacking’s industrial and architectural past. More visual contrasts create a tactile journey, as with a corrugated wall made of recycled FSC-certified cardboard from innovative studio Paper Factor, opposite soft, plush carpeting and velvet fabrics.

July 8, 2021: American Dream announced The Avenue – its luxury shopping and dining experience. Making its debut on September 17, 2021, The Avenue at American Dream’s upscale retail portfolio will be led by Saks Fifth Avenue, marking the preeminent retailer’s long-awaited return to New Jersey. World-renowned brands, including Hermès, Saint Laurent, Tiffany & Co., Dolce & Gabbana, Mulberry and many more, will further enhance The Avenue at American Dream’s luxury shopping offerings.

The elevated retail experience will be complimented by gourmet dining, such as Carpaccio, a Bal Harbour favorite, serving fashionable fare in its first Northeast location at American Dream. Brüt, a champagne bar, will also expand the food and beverage options with a menu of savories, sweets and the world’s finest bubbles.

July 7, 2021: Bloomingdale’s announced the first location of its all-new store concept, “Bloomie’s,” will open on Aug. 26, 2021, in Fairfax, Va. Bloomie’s brings the best of Bloomingdale’s to a smaller, highly curated, ever-evolving store concept filled with top brands, a new tech-enabled stylist service model and a vibrant restaurant experience. Located in the Mosaic District shopping center, the 22,000-square-foot Bloomie’s store will be a style and service destination featuring new store experience and design concepts, and a distinct assortment of advanced, contemporary and luxury brands across women’s and men’s fashion and beauty.

Interior of Bloomingdale’s new store, Bloomie’s CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomigndale's

“Bloomie’s has always been a term of affection from our loyal customers,” said Tony Spring, CEO of Bloomingdale’s. “Our new Bloomie’s store will deliver everything they love about Bloomingdale’s in a highly edited, convenient and unexpected way. We’ve been part of the Washington, D.C., metro area community for decades, and we are excited to welcome new and longtime customers to Bloomie’s to be the first to shop this fresh and casual experience.”

June 30, 2021: Proenza Schouler has made its East Hampton debut with a pop-up store set to be open through at least the end of the year. The 1,500-square-foot shop features footwear, handbags, and ready-to-wear from the brand’s main collection and Proenza Schouler White Label sister line. The location was secured through a partnership with FlagshipRTL, which helps brands find short-term leases, test new brick-and-mortar markets and drive sales through hyper-local marketing. In the spring, Proenza Schouler opened a similar pop-up with FlagshipRTL in Greenwich, Conn., tapping into the local market of luxury shoppers spending time closer to home due to the pandemic. The East Hampton store is located at 2 Main Street and is open for in-store shopping and private appointments.

June 30, 2021: QVC and HSN, world leaders in multiplatform video commerce, have launched the QVC and HSN Streaming Service on Comcast’s X1 and Xfinity Flex as the first video shopping app on either platform. The QVC and HSN Streaming Service offers millions of X1 and Flex customers a wider selection of QVC and HSN content, together in one app. While viewers are currently able to learn about products and watch original content on the app, QVC and HSN also plan to make their streaming service shop-ready by early 2022, enabling viewers to sign into their accounts and complete purchases within the same experience.

June 24, 2021: Prada’s latest installation, Prada Outdoor, opened at the Prada Miami Design District Store. The latest Prada experience is a series of pop-up shops and in-store installations dedicated to the emotions conveyed by four settings — Garden, Coast, Mountain and Snow — containing a selection of original products recalling each particular environment. The installation makes its debut with a beach complete with sand dunes, rocks and white and ocean-blue tents and sunshades where people can relax in the sun or sip a drink at sunset on the beach bar’s terrace. Amid beach huts, surfboards and lookout towers, an exclusive ready-to-wear collection for men and women takes shape, all connected to the theme of Coast.

Prada Outdoor in Prada Miami Design District Store CREDIT: Courtesy of Prada

June 22, 2021: Luxury French footwear brand Clergerie opened a new boutique in Southampton, New York. Though this store will mark the brand’s first Hamptons location, they have two other U.S. locations as well as 11 stores worldwide. The new retail space is 1300 square feet and features custom shelving and mirrors. The store is located at 20 Jobs Lane off of Main Street in downtown Southampton.

June 16, 2021: Digital giant Google is making its first foray into brick-and-mortar retail. On June 17, the company will open the doors of its first physical store, located on the ground floor of its offices on 10th Avenue in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood. The company said it worked with NYC-based architect Reddymade to create a space that is not only helpful but “warm and inviting.” Interestingly, during the development process, the Google team built a full-scale replica of the store at its HQ in Mountain View, Calif., to test the layout, technology and customer experience. It also prioritized sustainability in the design, earning the store an LEED Platinum rating — the highest possible score in the green building rating system. The Google flagship will be a showcase for its full selection of devices and services, including Pixel phones and tablets, Nest products and Fitbit wearables.

June 14, 2021: Mall REIT Washington Prime Group Inc. announced that it has filed a voluntary petition for Chapter 11 protections from the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. In a statement, the company said it had entered into a restructuring agreement with creditors, led by SVPGlobal, which would remove $950 million from its balance sheet through the equitization of unsecured notes, plus a $190 million paydown of the firm’s revolving credit and term loan facilities. The mall owner also aims to reduce its secured debt through a $325 million equity rights offering. To keep the lights on in the meantime, the REIT has secured $100 million in new debtor-in-possession financing, which it said will ensure business operations continue uninterrupted.

June 10, 2021: Axel Arigato has set up shop in the city of love. After launching its first store in 2016, the label opened the doors of its first flagship store in Paris. The new location is situated in the heart of le Marais, at 86 rue Vieille du Temple — a beloved Paris neighborhood. As for aesthetics, the shop features a modern aura brought to life with monochromatic colors and minimalist furniture, including sculpturally designed podiums, shelves and chairs. Additionally, the store is equipped with a big freestanding LED screen is used for displaying creative content.

Axel Arigato flagship store in Paris.

June 9, 2021: Danner is expanding beyond the Pacific Northwest and venturing east toward the Rocky Mountains with its latest retail location: Danner, Basecamp at Market Station in Denver, Colo. The Oregon-based brand’s new home is inspired by Colorado’s vast wilderness and nods to the state’s historic railroad industry. The Denver location will carry an assortment of boots from various categories, including lifestyle, hike, hunt and work. Whether it’s a pair of classic, waterproof boots for winter or durable hikers for summer fourteeners, the newest Danner store has something for everyone.

Danner, Basecamp at Market Station in Denver, Colo. CREDIT: Danner

June 4, 2021: Onitsuka Tiger has opened its biggest flagship to date. The Japanese sneaker label’s newest store is located on Regent Street in London and is the first of its global units to display the brand’s entire lineup in a single establishment. The space, which spans about 9,300 square feet, resembles an art gallery and consists of two floors — the collections and a marble shoe wall on the ground floor as well as showroom in the basement, which will be used to spotlight local creators and international artists alike. To commemorate the opening, Onitsuka Tiger launched a couple limited-edition designs — the Ultimate 81 MP and the Rebilac Runner MP — that combine the brand’s signature tiger pattern with a color scheme inspired by the London Underground map.

An exterior view of Onitsuka Tiger’s new flagship store in London. CREDIT: Courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger

June 1, 2021: Focus Brands has officially opened its new headquarters in Huddersfield, England. The location, which will house 70 employees out of the company’s 220-strong team, sits alongside five global operational units, including St. Albans and London, as well as Berlin, Amsterdam and Ningbo, China. To mark the opening, JD Sports executive chairman Peter Cowgill paid a visit to the site. (Focus Brands was acquired by JD back in 2011.) “Huddersfield has been an instrumental part of the Focus Brands story, and we’re excited to be investing further into the area with a new state-of-the-art office space,” Focus Brands director Dave Tolman said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming our employees into their new working environment under the latest government advised social distancing measures.”

JD Sports executive chairman Peter Cowgill (center) pays a visit to Focus Brands’ new headquarters in England. CREDIT: Courtesy of Focus Brands

May 27, 2021: Christian Louboutin is heading to the Hamptons. The luxury designer is opening its first pop-up boutique in New York’s Southampton, where it will feature the label’s spring ’21 collection for men and women. In addition, the store will offer exclusive shoe styles, including the Almerio wedge in caramel-colored leather, the Nicol satin mule, as well as an exclusive three-piece capsule collection, comprised of his and hers flat suede espadrilles and the Loubishore woven tote bag. The 1,200-sq.-ft. space, which is located at 53B Jobs Lane, gives nods to the seaside location with shelves suspended by fisherman ropes and striped blue sofas.



Christian Louboutin’s new pop-up shop is located at 53B Jobs Lane<br />Southampton, New York. CREDIT: Carl Timpone/BFA.com

May 25, 2021: Gucci is permanently setting up shop in New York’s East Hampton. The boutique at 17 Newton Lane spans more than 2,000 square feet and occupies two floors, showcasing the luxury brand’s ready-to-wear, shoes, bags, leather goods and accessories, as well as the Gucci Beauty and Gucci Decor lines. The store opens in the same year of the fashion house’s 100th anniversary celebration and marks a homecoming of sorts for Gucci, which had a location on Main Street from 2006 to 2009.

May 25, 2021: K-pop sensation BTS, whose members are collectively Louis Vuitton ambassadors, is debuting three pop-up shops in some of Asia’s biggest cities. Following launches in South Korea, Thailand and the United States, the group is set to introduce stores in Manila, Taipei and Singapore. The locations will be themed after BTS’ fourth Korean-language studio album, “Map of the Soul: 7,” and sell fashion and lifestyle merchandise.

May 24, 2021: Fendi has something brewing in Miami. The fashion label is taking over the OTL Restaurant in the Miami Design District, where it will host its Fendi Caffe concept through July 5. The space, located across from the Fendi boutique, is inspired by the brand’s summer capsule collection and features a sunny yellow color that adorns the canopy, tables, chairs and planters. Also present is the new FF Vertigo symbol, a trippy reimagining of the Italian label’s iconic logo. The Caffe will serve an Italian-inspired menu of sweet and savory bites, as well as a signature FF cappuccino. Fendi also is bringing its Peekaboo Bar customization service to Miami for a limited time, from May 20-June 3.

May 17, 2021: Flip-flop brand Hari Mari has opened its first flagship store, in its hometown of Dallas. The two-level space is located at 3213 Knox St., in the heart of the recently revived Knox District. It was designed by the Dallas-based creative agency MoWax Visual and comprises not only retail space but also a bar that will serve complimentary ranch waters, Bloody Marys and a local craft beer, while the second floor will serve as a space for parties, yoga classes and corporate gifting events. Though brick-and-mortar retail has been challenged in the past year, the brand’s leaders are upbeat about their prospects. “Hari Mari believes we can go on the offensive by going into retail as the country returns to normal after the pandemic,” said president Jake Szczepanski in a statement. “Coupled with the fact that the brand saw momentum during the pandemic, we are poised to expand not only at the retail level but to also expand into additional product categories and opportunities.”

Inside Hari Mari’s Dallas flagship store. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hari Mari

May 3, 2021: Rag & Bone is celebrating the neighborhood deli with its latest pop-up. Launching at the Nordstrom NYC flagship, the retail space offers a curated mix of pieces from the brand’s women’s and men’s summer ’21 ready-to-wear and accessories collection. When walking into the pop-up, guests are met with a selection of fresh flowers and signs that read, “Cold Tees & Tanks” and “Fresh Denim” — a nod to imagery seen in local bodegas. The store is also equipped with a neon deli sign. As guests try on apparel, they will be met with a mirror that gives off the illusion of a deli aisle. Additionally, the space will house deli staples such as: Kettle Chips, Snyder’s of Hanover Pretzels, Boom Chick Pop and more. Rag & Bone will also make a $25,000 grant to the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation to benefit the Restaurant Workers COVID-19 Crisis Relief Fund. The pop-up will be available through June 5.

Rag & Bone pop-up at Nordstrom NYC flagship CREDIT: Connie Zhou/ Rag & Bone

Big Openings from March

March 30, 2021: U.K.-based Inov-8 is set to open its first-ever store, which it has named The Forge. The door — which will open in partnership with Pete Bland Sports — is located in the Mill Yard in Staveley, a village in Cumbria, England.

“Opening the new store in partnership with Pete Bland Sports feels very special. They are the leading retailer for fell and trail running in the U.K., and having stood next to their team in the rain selling products at events, I’ve seen first-hand how good their customer service and relationship-building is. This is why people travel from all parts of the country to visit their store in Kendal,” Inov-8 COO Michael Price said in a statement.

Additionally, Price said the storefront will focus on sustainability, and explained in a statement that Inov-8 has switched to renewable energy and has worked with the Mill Yard to have solar panels installed above the stores and office.

The debut Inov-8 store is scheduled to open on April 15. Initially, it will be open five days a week, from Thursday to Monday, and offer run, hike and fitness footwear and apparel for men and women.

March 23, 2021: Velasca is opening up shop in New York City. According to FN’s sister publication WWD, the direct-to-consumer Italian shoe brand — founded eight years ago in Milan by Enrico Casati and Jacopo Sebastio — will debut its first United States-based location at 250 Elizabeth Street in the Nolita neighborhood. It currently operates nine outposts in Italy, as well as one boutique in Paris and another in London. The opening was originally slated for March last year but was stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

March 12, 2021: Frances Valentine has expanded its brick-and-mortar footprint with a new store in New York City. The 1,000-square-foot space, which is located at 922 Madison Avenue, was designed by Steven Scarloff — a longtime friend of the brand’s cofounders, Elyce Arons and the late Kate Spade. Frances Valentine originally had a storefront at 67th Street and Madison Avenue, which started as a three-month popup but stayed open for 18 months.