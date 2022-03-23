Project Will Relaunch Its In-Person Men’s Trade Show in New York

Informa Markets Fashion is bringing back its men’s event this July, live and in-person.

Slated to run July 18-19, Project New York will be held at Iron 23, located at 29 West 23rd St., at the crossroads of the Flatiron and Chelsea neighborhoods in Manhattan.

According to the show organizers, the event will feature a curated mix of men’s and gender-fluid contemporary apparel, footwear and accessories, ranging from premium to affordable luxury price points.

The event was originally scheduled to relaunch in-person in January, but the show was put on pause due to the spread of the Omicron variant. It was to be the first time Project had showed at Iron23, having previously hosted its event in a much larger space inside the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center for years.

Project will now run in tandem with two other men’s trade shows that will also be taking place in the city in July: the new Society for International Menswear event and the Man show. Society for International Menswear is being managed by Wainscot Media’s Lizette Chin and Coleman McCartan, both former executives with Project’s parent company. It will be held at the Metropolitan Pavilion on 18th Street. Man has not yet announced its location for July, but its January show was at AG Studios on Walker Street.

Last month, Project hosted an in-person show in Las Vegas in tandem with Magic. Its sister show, Coterie, held its second in-person show in New York last month, while Project Tokyo took place in-person March 16-17 at the International Design Forum.