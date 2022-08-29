Pennsylvania Police Search for Suspects Connected to Kohl’s Robbery

Pennsylvania police are searching for two suspects in connection with a recent retail theft.

The Springettsbury Township Police Department last week requested help identifying two people suspected of stealing almost $3,000 worth of merchandise from a Kohl’s store on August 23 and 24.

According to police, both suspects likely left the store in a black SUV.

FN has reached out to Kohl’s for a comment.

The incident marks the latest retail theft to occur in a major department store. In May, two Nordstrom employees were arrested in connection with a theft at the department store that employed them in Minnetonka, Minn. after police recovered $400,000 in stolen goods from a Nordstrom store.

Retail crime has been particularly challenging in California. Earlier this month, Beverly Hills police responded to a situation in which a “vehicle was intentionally driven into the front” of a Neiman Marcus store to “commit a burglary,” said Beverly Hills police chief Mark Stainbrook.

Throughout the last few months, California authorities have thwarted several theft attempts at Lululemon stores across the state. On June 17, authorities recovered 100 stolen pairs of leggings valued at over $12,000. On June 6, authorities recovered a major shipment of stolen Lululemon merchandise, which included 1,861 stolen items with a retail value of $203,688.