PacSun Launches Resale Program With ThredUp As It Continues to Win Over Gen Z

PacSun, a retail chain with a strong Gen Z consumer base, is launching a resale program powered by ThredUp.

The retailer on Tuesday announced the launch of “Pre-Loved Pac,” a new program that will allow customers to resell their clothing via ThredUp’s clean-out kits. In return for PacSun credit, people can send in items from any brand across women’s and kid’s apparel, footwear and accessories. The items can be shipped to ThredUp for free with a prepaid shipping label. Customers can also shop pre-owned items via PacSun’s website.

“At Pacsun, we are committed to digital innovation and delivering services that our customers will love and use. Our community already embraced sustainable fashion, and we wanted to incorporate that into our brand experience,” said Mimi Ruiz, VP of e-commerce at PacSun. “When we learned about ThredUp’s RaaS offering, we thought it would be a great fit. By leveraging ThredUp’s proprietary technology, we were able to get our resale program up and running quickly, bringing value to our customers while also reducing our carbon footprint.”

As part of the partnership, ThredUp sellers also now have the opportunity to transfer their ThredUp credit to PacSun credit at a 10% higher value than the original payout option.

With 1.7 million followers on TikTok, PacSun is a top ranking brand among Gen Z consumers. The company’s recent foray into resale further cements this position, as younger consumers continue to favor sustainability-focused brands.

The new ThredUp partnership is not PacSun’s first venture into the fast-growing resale sector, which is set to grow 11 times faster than traditional retail by 2025, according to ThredUp’s 2021 resale report. Last year, PacSun launched PS Reserve, its debut resale initiative primarily focused on footwear. In October, the chain delivered its second PS Reserve drop, which featured limited quantities of hyped and sought-after sneakers from Nike, Jordan Brand, Adidas and others.

Via the new partnership with PacSun, ThredUp adds another major brand to its growing roster of clients utilizing its Resale-as-a-service program. ThredUp currently powers resale for Crocs, Walmart, Madewell, Vera Bradley, and Adidas. The company raised $168 million in its initial public offering last March, and earned a valuation of about $1.3 billion. In July, ThredUp announced plans to acquire Remix Global AD, a major European fashion resale site, marking the start of its commitment to international expansion in Europe.

While the resale industry is projected to grow significantly over the next few years, some resale companies have struggled to stay profitable in a high-cost and competitive environment, which includes other major platforms like Poshmark and the RealReal.