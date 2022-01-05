Amid COVID-19 Surges, Outdoor Retailer Confirms January Show Is Still On, Makes Masks Mandatory

The upcoming Outdoor Retailer Snow Show is a go.

Amid COVID-19 surges, Outdoor Retailer announced today that its show scheduled for Jan. 26-28 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver is still on.

“We understand the decision to attend may be difficult right now, but we are here to support the retailers and brands looking to get their business done quickly and efficiently in this critical winter timeframe. We stand with Surf Expo, CES, NRF and the other shows serving their communities in January, and we hope you will too,” Marisa Nicholson, Outdoor Retailer SVP and show director, said via statement.

Additionally, Outdoor Retailer announced that masks are required at all times while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Related A Comprehensive Calendar of All the 2022 Footwear Trade Shows What Does the Future of Outdoor Retailer Look Like? Hiking Shoe Sales Are Climbing Fast, Especially Online -- and Merrell Is Leading the Charge

On a separate health and safety protocol landing page on its website, Outdoor Retailer listed several other suggestions for attendees before arriving including getting vaccinated for COVID-19 or the booster shot, getting a flu shot and getting tested for COVID-19. Also, the event said if you feel sick, please stay home.

Outdoor Retailer also revealed new resources and tools for attendees including Match, which it described as its free matchmaking and communication tool to connect with retail buyers, reps, designers, media and others. Also, Outdoor Retailer revealed The Resource Center, which it said is its new information hub on the show floor “to access industry insight directly from experts.”

Although Outdoor Retailer is still on, the Omicron variant has led other event organizers to reconsider. For instance, Project announced that it has canceled its January men’s show in New York, but confirmed with FN that it was still planning to host its in-person show in Las Vegas from Feb. 14-16. And in Europe, high-profile brands such as Brunello Cucinelli and Ann Demeulemeester have scrapped plans for Pitti Uomo, but the Florence, Italy-based show is still holding its in-person event from Jan. 11-13.