Nordstrom Will Hit the Hamptons This Summer With Local Pop-Up

Nordstrom is taking its Local concept shop out east this summer with a new Hamptons pop-up.

Slated to open on May 27, the retailer will open an 850 square-foot Nordstrom Local pop-up located at the Southampton Jitney terminal at 395 Country Road in Southampton, N.Y. The shop, which will remain open through Sept. 7, will offer online order pickup, alterations, returns, clothing donations, gift wrapping and more.

The New York metro area is one of Nordstrom’s largest markets with 7 full-line stores, 15 Rack stores and two Locals in addition to this pop-up. “New Yorkers have embraced Nordstrom Locals since we opened our first two locations on the Upper East Side and West Village in 2019,” said Chris Wanlass, VP and GM of Nordstrom New York City, in a statement. “This summer at our Nordstrom Local pop-up in the Hamptons, we’ll continue to make it easy for our customers and expand how and where we serve them.”

The Seattle-based retailer opened the first Nordstrom Local neighborhood service in Los Angeles in 2017 and currently operate seven Nordstrom Local locations in California and New York in addition to this pop-up. This includes locations in New York City’s Upper East Side and West Village.

“Nordstrom Local service hubs play an important role in delivering on our ‘Closer to You’ strategy and our priority to win in our most important markets because they allow us to get physically closer to our customers,” added Jamie Nordstrom, chief stores officer at Nordstrom, Inc. “This summer, we look forward to offering more convenience and connection to our Hampton’s customers who will be able to access Nordstrom core services like next day order pick-up, returns and alterations in their summer neighborhood.”

Nordstrom Inc.’s three-year “Closer to You” agenda — unveiled in Feb. 2020 to media and the investor community — calls for dramatically widening online offerings from 300,000 SKUs to 1.5 million, growing the Rack off-price business by layering in products with lower prices, and advancing the three-year-old market strategy linking and leveraging store, distribution and digital assets, to provide greater services and conveniences at the local level with the intent of triggering deeper engagement by shoppers.

“Buy online, pick up in-store is one of the fastest-growing parts of the company’s business,” Jamie Nordstrom told FN sister publication WWD in September. “Having a big selection of merchandise ready for next-day pickup at local stores, using all the inventory available in that market, be it from local stores or from online, requires a lot of people to make that work.”

Thanks to the market strategy, in each of Nordstrom’s top 20 markets, nine times more inventory is available for next-day pickup of a Nordstrom.com order at the most convenient, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack or Nordstrom Local store.