Inside Nike’s New ‘Rise’ Concept Shop in Miami

Nike has opened the first U.S. location of its Rise concept store in Miami’s Aventura mall.

According to Nike, the launch of its Rise concept in Miami signals the next stage of its retail expansion in North America as it scales across the U.S. in 2023. This opening follows the launch of the first two Nike Rise stores earlier this year in Seoul, South Korea and London, U.K.

The company added in a release on Thursday that its Rise store concept is Nike’s “best expression” of sport performance for the full family, carrying men’s, women’s, kids as well as Jordan products.

The men’s running area inside Nike’s new Rise store in Miami. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“We are opening Nike Aventura, our first Rise store in North America, because of the community’s diversity, creativity, and love of sport,” David Kelsay, VP of North America stores at Nike, said in a statement. “With Nike Aventura, our local stores like Nike by Brickell, our marketplace partners, and our digital ecosystem of apps, we are delivering sport to the Miami community wherever our consumers play and shop.”

Related Stussy's Nike Air Penny 2 Collab Surfaces in New Colorway Ja Morant Gifts Game-Worn Nike Kyrie 1 Sneakers to Young Fan Who Beat Cancer at Grizzlies vs. Pelicans NBA Game Nike, Virgil Abloh Securities Team Up to Honor the Late Designer's Work With Miami Art Week Exhibition

And as one of its most digitally advanced and connected store concepts, Nike Aventura will introduce Sport Pulse to American consumers – a new digital storytelling platform that visualizes local sport, city and athlete data to create one-of-a-kind content within the store.

Sport Pulse will come to life for consumers in the City Core Atrium area of the store, where digital interplays with the physical. At Nike Aventura, the two-floor LED screens display real-time sports moments, seasonal brand campaigns and city-specific member data from the company’s Nike Training Club and Nike Run Club apps, so that “the community can see itself reflected in the store experience,” the company said in a release.

Nike’s newest store also features a dedicated space for Nike By You, where consumers can become their own designers and customize sneakers and apparel just like they do on the brand’s digital sites. This is only the second location in North America – besides its House of Innovation in New York City – that has customization opportunities, Nike said.

A look at Nike’s Sport Pulse area inside its new Rise store in Miami. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

What’s more, the store will also feature The Sport Hub, the epicenter of online-to-offline services at Nike Aventura. This is where digital and physical collide to provide Nike members access to services like digital returns, buy online pick up in store, curbside pick up, scan to learn and SNKRS Pass.

“Digital drives everything from consumer insights, store design, online-to-offline services, in-store fitness experiences, and workouts via our digital app ecosystem, and our aim is to create digitally enabled and differentiated retail experiences to create seamless shopping and fitness journeys for our consumers across our marketplace,” Kelsay added.

The Sport Hub area inside Nike’s new Rise store in Miami. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

With the launch of Nike Aventura, Nike now has four different store concepts in North America – Rise, Unite, Live and House of Innovation.

In the Miami area alone, Nike Rise joins four other stores in the region including Nike Miami, Nike by Brickell, Nike Factory Store – Miami.

The Nike By You area inside the company’s new Rise store in Miami. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike said it remains committed to Miami’s local Latino community by increasing access to sport in local communities and guiding consumers in their personal fitness journeys.

Vanessa Garcia-Brito, VP of North American communications at Nike, added that the company brings “all the benefits” of sport to Miami and is “deeply invested” in engaging, inspiring and serving the Latino community. “You can see this come through in our company-wide diversity, equity and inclusion commitments, our partnerships with community organizations, and our store athletes who are proud to serve our Latino consumers every day,” she said.