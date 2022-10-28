Inside Nike’s New Harlem Store

Nike has expanded its brick-and-mortar retail footprint in New York City.

Nike Unite Harlem, which is located at 5 West 125th Street, is now open.

“Harlem is a neighborhood that is rich in community, culture and sport. We want to celebrate and serve this community,” Nike Direct North America VP of stores David Kelsay told FN. “Nike Unite Harlem is designed to be deeply reflective of the community. It is a local home court for members, serving as our most valuable destination for sport and style inspiration in the community.”

The store is the latest to use the Nike Unite retail concept, which was revealed in November 2020. The format, Nike explained when it was debuted, was created to help locals connect more closely with sport, and both serve and celebrate the people in the community with a design reflecting its “heart and spirit.” Inside, Nike said consumers could expect “locally curated, everyday essentials at the best price.”

Aside from Harlem, Nike has Unite stores in East New York and the North Bronx.

Nike’s other retail concepts include Nike Live, Nike Rise, Nike Style and Nike House of Innovation.

As the brand has reimagined its retail concepts, the company has made them driven by Nike Membership and enhanced by digital. This allows consumers, according to Nike, to move seamlessly through its services, experiences and products across its physical stores and digital platforms. With Nike Membership, the company offers free access to services such as buy online pick-up in store, digital returns, curbside pickup, member-exclusive products and experiences, and more.

Women’s product inside Nike Unite Harlem. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Specifically inside Nike Unite Harlem, consumers can expect Nike products for the entire family such as Jordan Brand fleece tops and pants; performance apparel for women including the Nike Pro collection and Tempo Running shorts; iconic sneakers such as the Air Force 1 ’07 for men and women and the Air Max 97 for kids; and running and basketball sneakers including the Air Zoom Pegasus 37 and Giannis Immortality.

What’s more, Nike said it will celebrate the Harlem community during opening weekend with family-friendly programming. This includes food from the Carnivale Donut Bar until Saturday, Bodega Truck sandwiches on Sunday, music by DJ Apryl Fresh, Pop-A-Shots basketball games, an NBA 2K gaming competition to win a limited-edition Harlem tote bag, a custom Nike Unite Harlem tote bag or checkers set as a gift with purchase while supplies last, and more.

Aside from product and store opening festivities, the company said Nike Unite Harlem will further its volunteering-focused Nike Community Ambassador (NCA) program mission through relationships with local organizations “to get kids moving and inspire them to be active.” To that end, the store will host 150 kids from Harlem-based community organizations during opening weekend including Figure Skating in Harlem, Hope Center, World of Money, Millbank – Children Aid Society and Global Kids for a fitness and shopping experience.

The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET, and Sunday from 11 a.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET.

Looking ahead, Kelsay said Nike’s North American retail expansion will have a focus on the Big Apple.

“New York City in particular is a very important retail market for Nike, and we’ll continue to invest heavily here, and across North America, in 2023 and beyond,” Kelsay said.

A look at the Nike Unite Harlem kids apparel section. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Nike Unite Harlem footwear selection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Men’s gear inside Nike Unite Harlem. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike