Nike Halts Delivery of Products to Russia Via Website

Nike has halted the delivery of products from its website to Russia, the sportswear giant said in a notice on its Russian website.

As the notice explains, “merchandise purchases on Nike.com and the Nike app are temporarily unavailable” for customers in Russia. It was not clear from the notice if the shipping limit was a result of logistical issues in the region or a political stance from Nike. A company spokesperson did not return a request for comment.

According to the brand’s website, various Nike stores across Russia were open for business, as of Wednesday.

Ukrainian member of Parliament Lesia Vasylenko commended the move by Nike and other companies like Apple on Twitter, saying they are great ways to “impose sanctions against Russia.” Apple has also reportedly halted product sales in Russia.

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensifies, various companies are making moves to show a stance against Russia’s aggressive actions towards Ukraine. Earlier this week, Adidas said it was suspending its long-term partnership with the Russian Football Union (RFU), the governing body that oversees football in Russia. World soccer body FIFA and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Monday banned all Russian teams from participating in athletic competitions organized by the bodies “until further notice.” The move effectively bars Russia from competing in the qualifying playoff for the 2022 men’s World Cup in March.

Some companies are also pledging support to people in Ukraine who have been displaced from their homes amid the conflict. Outdoor footwear company Keen announced on Tuesday that it has made a commitment of 50,000 euros, which converts to $55,669.75 at the current exchange rate, in both cash and products to support Ukrainian refugees at the Poland, Slovakia and Hungary borders.

President Biden has imposed strict sanctions against Russia — including export blocks on certain technology — that he says will help end the conflict sooner rather than later.