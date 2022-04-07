Nike to Open Technology Center in Atlanta as It Continues to Focus on Digital

Nike is opening a new technology center in Atlanta as part of its digital transformation and direct-to-consumer strategy.

In a statement on Thursday, Nike said it chose Atlanta because of “its strong connection to sport, as well as the city’s wealth of skilled and diverse tech talent – both in the private and public sectors – and all the great universities in the region.”

As part of this new office, Nike said it is launching three “Centers of Excellence” focused on disciplines that are particularly strong in the region like logistics and supply chain, which Nike is using to accelerate its digital-first supply chain strategy. Nike added that the center will also focus on cybersecurity and will establish an East Coast cybersecurity command center. The facility will also explore artificial intelligence and machine learning to help reimagine consumer experiences.

The Atlanta technology center will be located in West Midtown and is expected to open in early 2023. Until then all employees will work remotely, Nike said.

The center will be led by Dr. Mona-Lisa Pinkney, a senior technology leader in corporate information security. At Nike, Dr. Pinkney is the co-founder of the Black Employees in Technology Network (BEiT) and also helps drive the Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS), launching the Oregon Affiliate and serving on the WiCys Conference Program Committee and the Racial Equity Committee.

“This next chapter in my career at Nike feels like coming home, by being able to return to the South, and not too far from my home state of North Carolina,” said Dr. Pinkney. “I’m excited to lead the Nike Atlanta Technology Center, where we’ll work on cutting-edge technology and innovation initiatives that move the world forward through sport.”

As Nike pushes forward on its shared commitment to redefine the future of sport and consumer experiences, technology is more important than ever, Nike added in its statement. “Our technology teams are working on the next generation of platforms, products, and experiences with the goal of moving people into action to create a better world,” the company added.