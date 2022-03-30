Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman Share Progress Toward 2023 Fur-Free Commitment

Neiman Marcus Group is on its way to becoming fur free.

Last June, the retailer — whose brands include Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus Last Call and Horchow — announced that it would close its fur salons and eliminate all animal fur products from its shelves by early 2023.

Since then, fur inventory levels across Neiman Marcus Group have been reduced by more than half, according to the company. Its existing fur salons at Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman stores will soon be converted into spaces customized for modern luxury experiences such as alterations, personalization and dining.

Part of its efforts is also adding sustainable materials to its fur-free offering by working with eco-conscious partners, such as Prota Fiori, to identify items with preferred product attributes that will power its “Fashioned for Change” and “Conscious Curation” edits at Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman, which is set to launch this spring.

Both edits will feature products made with sustainable materials, including bio-based vegan leathers. In addition, Neiman Marcus Group said it will continue to sell products approved by The Humane Society, made from synthetic, faux fur materials, and traditional animal fabrics including cashmere, leather, shearling, mohair, down, wool, and silk.

The move is part of a shift in the company’s Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) strategy, which includes enhanced investments and disclosures in the business’s ethics and sustainability efforts. NMG’s Animal Welfare Policy and the launch of its brands’ new sustainable product edits will help the company meet its goal to increase revenue from the sale of sustainable and ethical products as well as extending the useful life of 1,000,000 luxury items through circular services by 2025.

“It is clear the future is fur-free, and that includes the ultra-luxury space. As a leader in luxury retail, NMG has an opportunity to help build a better future for our industry,” CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck said in a statement. “Since our announcement, we’ve seen many of our brand partners join this movement, further assisting our efforts to implement this much-needed change and create a more sustainable future for fashion.”