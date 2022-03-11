Mr Porter Adds Resale Service as Its Parent Company Builds on Sustainability Strategy

Mr Porter is getting into resale.

The online men’s retailer has teamed up with resale technology provider Reflaunt on a new dedicated luxury platform aptly called “Mr Porter Resell.”

Customers across the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, and Hong Kong can now buy and sell pre-loved items across ready-to-wear, accessories, bags, jewelry, and shoes, in exchange for Mr Porter store credit with an extra 10% incentive or a direct bank transfer.

According to the online retailer, this new platform reflects a growing emphasis on responsible style at Mr Porter. “Its aim is to enable shoppers to become part of a growing global community empowered to contribute to a more circular fashion ecosystem by reselling and extending the lives of their items,” the company said in a statement. And according to its own research, Mr Porter customer insights reveal over 75% of customers surveyed see sustainability credentials of products play a role in their purchases, and 50% have already started exploring the resale market.

“This marks a pivotal moment for Mr Porter’s re-commerce journey, and huge opportunity to lead to way in growing this developing space for men,” Fiona Firth, managing director at Mr Porter, said in a statement.

“There is a very attractive white space in the menswear resale segment, as we shift from sneakers and niche limited edition pieces to encompassing all categories and styles. Mr Porter is among the first to take a bet on this space and has the potential to truly shape the next phase of resale by bringing into the market top-notch menswear pieces from their own customers,” added Stephanie Crespin, CEO and co-founder at Reflaunt.

Mr Porter Resell comes after its sister site, Net-A-Porter launched its own resale platform with Reflaunt in October. The two sites are part of Yoox Net-A-Porter’s commitment to “Unlock re-commerce” – one of 12 commitments within its ambitious “Infinity” sustainability strategy to 2030. Through this commitment Yoox Net-A-Porter aspires to give luxury products multiple lives by bringing innovative and exceptional re-commerce experiences to customers across its four online stores by 2025.