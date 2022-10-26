Miu Miu’s Ballet Flats & Birkenstock’s Boston Clog Were the Top Two ‘Hottest Products’ in Q3, According to Lyst

A model walks the runway during the Miu Miu womenswear fall/winter 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 8, 2022 in Paris, France.

Miu Miu’s ballet flats were the hottest product of the third quarter, according to Lyst’s latest Index report.

The global fashion shopping app showed that Miu Miu’s ballet flats saw a 1,100% spike in searches during the period. As worn by Sydney Sweeney, Rosalía and Bella Hadid, these flats play into the “balletcore” and “noughties” revival “indie-sleaze” trends, Lyst said in the report.

Staying with footwear, Birkenstock’s Boston clog was Lyst’s second hottest product in the quarter. The report showed that the style remained largely sold out across multiple retailers in multiple colorways. This also marks the fifth Index appearance for the shoe.

Ugg’s Taz slippers, Adidas Samba sneakers and Gucci’s horsebit loafers also made it to the index, with no heeled shoes in sight.

As for Q3’s hottest brands, Gucci remains in the top spot for the second consecutive quarter, while Prada, Valentino, Miu Miu, Fendi, Diesel and Versace all move upwards within the top ten.

Searches for Prada increased 44% this quarter, propelling the brand into second position and its highest ever Index placement, thanks to solid demand for the logo tank top, signature nylon accessories and sunglasses over the summer. This move pushed Balenciaga to the fourth hottest brand slot, down from number two in the prior quarter.

What’s more, Prada’s sister brand Miu Miu jumped two places, moving into fifth position, Dior was ranked sixth, Fendi the seventh and Diesel the eighth, followed by Louis Vuitton, which dropped by four positions to number nine. Versace rose one spot to number ten, largely due to a 2,000% increase in searches for the brand after Paris Hilton walked its runway show in September.

Lyst also reported that Bottega Veneta under the creative lead of Matthieu Blazy was the fastest-growing brand reclaiming the 11th spot, up six positions in the quarter ended Sept. 30 driven by high demand for his Kalimera bag.

A new category dubbed Breakout Brands highlights the fastest-growing brands outside the top 20 chart. For the quarter they included Coperni, Jaded London and Chopowa Lowena.

The Lyst Index is a quarterly ranking of fashion’s hottest brands and products. The formula behind the index considers Lyst’s database of 200 million shoppers and their online behavior, including searches on and off platform, product views and sales. To track brand and product heat, the formula also incorporates social media mentions, activity and engagement statistics worldwide, over a three-month period.

For the first time since debuting the index five years ago, the hottest product list was non-gendered comprising the 10 fashion items that customers searched, commented on, added to their wishlists and carts the most across menswear and womenswear.