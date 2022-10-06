Michigan FedEx Driver Charged With Stealing $96,000 Worth of Foot Locker Merchandise

A Michigan FedEx driver has been charged with stealing the items he was meant to be delivering.

Police officers in Eastpointe, Mich. earlier this week arrested 40-year old Morris Jones, a FedEx driver, after an investigation found approximately $96,000 worth of stolen goods from Foot Locker at his home, with other items taken for evidence as well.

According to Eastpointe police, Jones was arrested and has been charged with embezzlement and receiving and concealing stolen property. He was arraigned in the 38th District Court in Eastpointe with a bond set at $25,000. Police are also looking for a female suspect who they believe acted as an accomplice to the crime

FN has reached out to Foot Locker for a comment.

“The security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority and we are fully cooperating with the authorities as they conduct their investigation,” a FedEx spokesperson said in a statement.

The incident marks the latest retail theft involving a major retailer. Police arrested a woman in September after an investigation found she had stolen about $198,899 from a Mansfield Township Walmart store while she was employed there on at least 15 occasions. In August, Pennsylvania police requested help identifying two people suspected of stealing almost $3,000 worth of merchandise from a Kohl’s store on August 23 and 24. And in May, two Nordstrom employees were arrested in connection with a theft at the department store that employed them in Minnetonka, Minn. after police recovered $400,000 in stolen goods from a Nordstrom store.

In June, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) launched a new guide to combat organized retail crime across the U.S. ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS) published a report highlighting common red flags among organized theft groups in order to fight the surge of violent “smash-and-grab” attacks in U.S. stores.