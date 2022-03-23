Maluma Wants Everyone to Feel Like Royalty With His First-Ever Clothing Line at Macy’s

Maluma is doubling down on his love for fashion.

The Colombian musician has teamed up with Macy’s to launch his first-ever fashion label, dubbed “Royalty by Maluma.”

Designed in partnership with Reunited Clothing, the brand will offer a range of contemporary men’s and women’s items exclusively at the department store chain. According to Macy’s the brand is an exploration of Maluma’s lifelong admiration for the artistry, and magic of high fashion plus furthers his mission to bring indelible style to his community through accessible collections.

“The meaning of royalty is to treat others with respect, love and understanding. I want everyone to feel like kings and queens when wearing this collection,” said Maluma in a statement. “Royalty by Maluma is a unique blend of my Latin culture and my love for fashion, with stylish wear-anywhere looks that are versatile for a night out or every day. In addition, my partnership with Reunited Clothing for Macy’s represents the American Dream. This will be the first of multiple drops in my collection, that I hope will inspire my fans to dream.”

Further commenting on the “Marry Me” star’s statement, a representative at Macy’s confirmed to FN that “as an exclusive brand to the store, the label will have key seasonal drops throughout the year.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

As for its first drop, Royalty by Maluma will offer colorful cut-out dresses, bold pops of colors, paisley prints, classic knits, matching sets, and more. Maluma’s personal touches appear throughout the collection including his signature crown finishing and patterns inspired by his hometown of Medellin, Colombia.

“Maluma’s impeccable sense of style and inclusive commitment to celebrating the beauty and sexiness of everyone whoever they are made him an ideal partner to collaborate with,” added Durand Guion, VP of Macy’s fashion office.

This isn’t Maluma’s first time dipping his toe into the fashion world. In January, the Colombian singer starred in Versace’s spring/summer 2022 men’s campaign with his dog Buda. The series of three images were shot by photographic duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, and followed his Met Gala 2021 moment with the Italian luxury house in September.

Previously, he worked with brands including Dsquared2 and Pyer Moss on tour outfits and a performance look, respectively, and last year launched a limited-edition line of ready-to-wear and sneakers with Balmain.

The Royalty by Maluma collection will be available in sizes XS to XXL with prices ranging from $39.50-$179. Customers can shop the new brand on macys.com, Macy’s mobile app, and at select Macy’s nationwide starting on Thursday, March 24.