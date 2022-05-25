Magic Considers Further Expansion After Hosting First Nashville Trade Show

The show floor at Magic's inaugural Nashville event in May 2022.

Magic’s inaugural Nashville trade event has wrapped — with more than 8,000 attendees from 17 countries and all 50 U.S. states.

Kelly Helfman, president of Informa Markets Fashion, the parent company of Magic, said she was pleased with the debut.

“The energy was palpable from start to close, hosting over 300 brands that drew thousands of buyers, further underscoring that Nashville is a burgeoning fashion hotspot,” said Helfman. “We could not be happier with the end result of the event’s debut in Nashville and look forward to expanding in the coming years.”

Attendees ride a mechanical bull at Magic’s inaugural Nashville event in May 2022. CREDIT: Hailley Howard Photography

Helfman noted that buyers from retailers like Dillard’s, Von Maur, Shoe Carnival, The Athlete’s Foot, Boot Barn, Amazon, Free People, Ross, and TJ Maxx came out to shop the show’s offering of in-stock product and replenishment inventory in advance of the next selling season.

Related Brands at Coterie & Magic New York Remain Bullish on Fall Despite Grappling With Shipping Delays and Inflation 4 Shoe Trends From Coterie and Magic New York For Fall 2022 Informa Markets Fashion Bullish on Future of Trade Shows Thanks to 'Zoom Fatigue'

Some of the brands across the women’s trend-driven and young contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories categories that exhibited at the company’s first Music City event included Steve Madden, Zodiac Shoes, London Rag, Z Supply, Vintage Havana, and many more.

The two-day trade show, which ran from May 16 and 17, also hosted live music performances as well as on and off-site parties, giving the event a festival vibe.

This debut event is part of Helfman’s plans to revitalize Informa’s range of fashion trade shows, which include Coterie, Project, Sourcing, and more. These plans include infusing new brands and merchandising strategies as well as testing smaller, local shows – like this Nashville event.

In March during the company’s New York Coterie event, Helfman told FN that trade shows are much needed and not going anywhere, especially in the advance contemporary market which Coterie services. “The buyers that attend our show must touch and feel and see the product in person,” Helfman told FN at the time. “You just can’t do that over Zoom or over a screen.”

Magic Las Vegas will be held from Aug. 8-10.