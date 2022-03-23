Maggie Gyllenhaal Joins Neiman Marcus For Women’s History Month Panel in Beverly Hills

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Academy Award-nominated actress Maggie Gyllenhaal joined Neiman Marcus for a panel discussion on Tuesday at Spring Place in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Gyllenhaal was joined by director Janicza Bravo and Neiman Marcus Group SVP of customer engagement and west region integrated retail Stefanie Tsen Ward on the panel, which was moderated by journalist and best-selling author Melissa Magsaysay.

According to the luxury retailer, the event, titled “The Future is in Her Hands: Inspired by the Past. Hopeful for the Future.,” highlighted some of fashion’s most influential history makers and innovators, including the ways they can inspire current and forthcoming generations to be a force for positive change.

“I had to pave my own way in an industry that had not made room for me,” said Bravo. “I had been raised to think in terms of scarcity and now I know there’s more land to be had. I hope that the road will be more open for the women and folks of color that will come after.”

Maggie Gyllenhaal speaks during the Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills Women’s Panel at Spring Place on March 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

This event was part of a series of panel discussions Neiman Marcus has hosted all over the country this month in honor of Women’s History Month. According to the retailer, over 100 influential women have participated in these panels over the course of the month including Fashionphile founder Sarah Davis; actress and co-founder of Studio 189 Rosario Dawson; emerging designer Autumn Adeigbo; and “A Girl Named Carrie” author and grand-niece of Carrie Marcus Neiman, Jerrie Marcus, among others.

“As a woman co-founded, majority-women-led organization, female leadership is paramount to who we are,” said Marjon Zabihi Henderson, senior director of brand experience and special events at Neiman Marcus. “These panels allow us the opportunity to connect and uplift women in communities across the country, which for us is extremely powerful.”

Co-founded by Carrie Marcus Neiman, Neiman Marcus Group has a longstanding history of women leadership. Today, women make up the majority of the company’s board of directors, 59% of VP level and above, and 68% of all corporate and store associates. Additionally, Neiman Marcus Group said it is dedicated to providing female designers, brands, and business partners a place to thrive.

On March 31, Neiman Marcus NorthPark in Dallas will host the final panel event in the series. Moderated by fashion entrepreneur journalist and best-selling author Leah Frazies, the panel will feature Rosario Dawson of the fashion brand Studio 189 and Abrima Erwiah, co-founder of Studio 189 and the director of the Gromek Institute for Fashion Business at Parsons School of Design. The panel will offer attendees a sneak peek into the Studio 189 line coming soon to Neiman Marcus stores and online. Panelists will also discuss how to grow your business in the world of fashion.