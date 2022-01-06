Is Your Macy’s Store Closing? Here’s a List of 8 Stores That Are Shutting Down for Good

Macy’s is moving ahead with its plan to close more stores this year as the retailer releases a new list of locations slated to shutter.

Included in the list are six full-line Macy’s department stores that are scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2022 and a Bloomingdale’s outlet store that will close in the fourth quarter of 2021. The retailer also said that its Macy’s location at South Towne Center in Utah already closed in the second quarter of 2021 but was never officially disclosed. The retailer now has 516 Macy’s stores and 56 Bloomingdale’s locations, according to its website.

In November, the department store chain announced that it planned to shutter 10 locations in January as it reconsiders how it will close a batch of 60 stores. These closures were understood to be the remaining part of its plan to close a total of 125 stores in lower-tier malls by 2023, as outlined in the company’s Polaris strategy for growth.

Related NRF: Widespread Shutdowns and Closures Are Unlikely Amid Omicron Surge Macy's Will Require All Store and Office Employees to Submit Vaccination Status by Next Week What Shoes Will Rule the Men's Market in 2022? Execs From Saks, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's + More Talk Top Trends, Brands to Watch

“An omnichannel view has also highlighted the need for us to take a second look at the timing of when we close the approximately 60 remaining stores we previously planned to close as part of Polaris, those markets that are performing best in aggregate, including many of the stores previously slated for closure,” said Macy’s EVP and CFO Adrian Mitchell said in November. “With this in mind, we are considering the following points as we approach the optimization of our store portfolio.”

Here, FN lists the latest round of stores that have recently closed or are shutting down for good.

Alabama

Macy’s at Brookwood Village

California

Macy’s at Puente Hills

Colorado

Macy’s at Streets at SouthGlenn

Macy’s at Twenty Ninth Street

Florida

Bloomingdale’s Outlet Store at Miromar Outlets

Missouri

Macy’s at Lee’s Summit

Utah

Macy’s at South Towne Center

Texas