Macy’s Will Require All Store and Office Employees to Submit Vaccination Status by Next Week

Macy’s is the latest retailer to double down on vaccination disclosures among its staff.

The retailer is requiring all store and office-based employees to submit proof of their vaccination status in an online platform by Jan. 16, a company spokesperson confirmed to FN. Employees will not be required to share their booster status.

“The health and safety of our colleagues and customers remain top of mind for us,” the spokesperson said. “We are monitoring the situation closely and will continue to comply with federal and local guidelines.”

The New York Times first reported on the mandate, which was announced via a memo to employees. According to the Times, employees who mark themselves as unvaccinated will have their submissions reviewed and might be contacted by a member of the Colleague Advisory team to discuss next steps.

The Macy’s vaccine mandate, first reported by The New York Times, comes ahead a scheduled hearing at the Supreme Court this week, which is meant to determine if the Biden administration’s vaccine or testing mandate for large employers is legal. Retail groups like the National Retail Federation (NRF) and the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) have already expressed concerns regarding their ability to carry out the mandate, which was issued through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

TJX Companies, the parent company of Marshalls and TJ Maxx, last month became one of the first retailers to require all eligible office employees to obtain a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to return to work. This mandate applies to office workers and excludes employees in stores or distribution centers. Other companies like Nike and Under Armour have laid out company vaccine mandates, but none have yet made public updates to include the booster shot.

Company-wide vaccine mandates come as retailers grapple with staff shortages during a “Great Resignation” of employees. 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November, according to Tuesday data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. 4.4% of retail workers quit their jobs.

At the same time, surging COVID-19 cases are also forcing some retailers to reconsider how to keep their stores open. Macy’s said it is temporarily shortening its store hours for the month of January at all stores. All Macy’s stores will be open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Some locations previously opened at 10 a.m. and closed at 9 p.m., Macy’s website shows. Store hours from Friday through Sunday will not change. In stores, Macy’s has introduced enhanced cleaning in busy areas like entrances, customer service stations, vertical transportation, restrooms and break rooms. The company also provides masks for employees and recommends them for shoppers.

For corporate employees, Macy’s is offering a hybrid model that allows people to work in the office as needed. The company has not announced an official return to office date.