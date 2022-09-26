Macy’s Inc. Reveals Holiday Hiring for 2022, With Plans to Fill 41,000 Seasonal Positions

Macy’s Inc. has announced its staffing plans for the 2022 holiday season.

The New York-based retail company said it plans to hire more than 41,000 full- and part-time seasonal positions at its Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury stores, supply chain locations and call centers this season. That’s down slightly from 48,000 seasonal roles last year, when the firm was looking to add a total of 76,000 temporary and permanent team members across its business at the height of a hiring boom. According to the company, its 2022 plans are consistent with prior years.

To incentivize potential applicants, Macy’s is touting the opportunity for seasonal workers to transition into permanent roles in the company. It estimates that in 2021, more than 10,300 holiday staff members made the move into permanent positions, which come with an average base pay above $17 an hour and average total pay of $20 an hour, according to the retailer.

“With our focus on making meaningful investments in our colleagues, we are proud to provide an unmatched culture and fulfilling career opportunities that put our colleagues and Macy’s Inc. in a strong position for the holiday season,” said Danielle Kirgan, Macy’s Inc. chief transformation and human resources officer, in a statement.

Several major national retailers have recently announced their holiday plans, including Target, which said last week it would add 100,000 seasonal employees in 2022, on par with its goals for last year. Kohl’s also is keeping staffing in line with last year, with plans to hire about 90,000 workers for the holiday season.

Walmart, meanwhile, said it planned to hire 40,000 new employees for the holiday season and beyond. This target was significantly less than last year’s goal of hiring 150,000 employees for mainly long-term roles meant for the holidays and beyond, as well 20,000 associates for supply chain roles.

Early estimates for the holiday season point to strong consumer spending. A recent report from Deloitte predicts holiday sales will total $1.45 trillion to $1.47 trillion from November to January, growing 4% to 6% over last year. However, retailers are eyeing the season with some sense of caution due to persistent price inflation, a volatile stock market and continued uncertainty with the global supply chain.

This article has been updated to correct comparisons in the company’s hiring totals.