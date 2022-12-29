Macy’s Stores ‘Sudden Permanent Closure’ of Pure Beauty Salon Leaves Stylists in ‘Disbelief,’ According to Announcement From Salon Staff

Pure Beauty salons, a chain that operates in rented spaces in Macy’s stores nationwide, among other retail outposts, joins a list of companies experiencing closures in 2022, with the latest occurring in Hawaii.

According to an announcement posted to doors outside a location in Hawaii, “all Macy’s Salons” with permanently close on Dec. 31, adding that the outpost was informed that it only has a matter of days left to operate before closure.

“It is with great sadness to announce the PERMANENT CLOSURE of all Macy’s Salons on December 31, 2022,” the statement read. “We want to thank you for your many years of loyal support. If you have been a client of this location, please try to leave your contact information with your stylist. We are sorry for the sudden announcement as this was only made known to us on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, we are in disbelief too…”

News station KHON 2 spoke with employees from one of the Macy’s store locations who confirmed the closure. “It really hurts me that we’re going to be separated,” Pure Beauty salon stylist Lori Helgen told the news outlet, adding, “I’m going to miss all of our clients and our staff and it’s such a family environment here and it’s just sad right now.”

According to a post on Instagram, the Pure Beauty salon at Ala Moana Center’s Macy’s store in Honolulu will close doors. In Hawaii, Pure Beauty’s website listed six of its Macy’s outposts as of Dec. 29, though it did not clarify if all of the locations will shutter.

The state’s newest closures are the most recent for the salon chains located in some Macy’s stores, which began as early as 2018 when its location in Michigan’s Birchwood Mall closed, according to the Times Herald.

The salon chain also operates in rented spaces in Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and several malls nationwide.

FN reached out to Macy’s and Pure Beauty for comments.

Hawaii’s Pure Beauty closings are part of a larger current phase of companies closing stores to conserve more resources. As previously reported, retailers including Sears Hometown, Big Lots, Jo-Ann Fabrics and Bed, Bath and Beyond will undergo plans to close numerous stores this year, as well.

Below, discover locations for Macy’s Pure Beauty salons that appeared on Pure Beauty’s website as of Dec. 29.

Pure Beauty Salons at Macy’s

Concord, Calif.: Sun Valley Mall, 341 Sun Valley Mall, Concord, CA 84520

Los Angeles, Calif.: Baldwin Hills Mall, 4005 Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90008

San Leandro, Calif.: Bayfair, 15555 E. 14th Street, San Leandro, CA 94578

Miami, Fl.: Dadeland Mall, 7303 North Kendall Drive, Miami, FL 33156

Aiea, Hawaii: 98-205 Kaonohi Street, Aiea, HI 96701

Hilo, Hawaii: Prince Kuhio Plaza, 111 East Puainako Street, Hilo, HI 96720

Honolulu, Hawaii: Ala Moana Center, 1450 Ala Moana Center, Honolulu, HI 96816

Honolulu, Hawaii: Kahala Mallm, 4211 Waialae Avenue, Honolulu HI 96816

Lihue, Hawaii: Kukui Grove, 3-2600 Kaumualli Highway, Lihue, HI 96766

Lihue, Hawaii: Windward Mall, 46-056 Kamehameha Hwy, Lihue, HI 96766

Aurora, Ill.: 1 Fox Valley Center, Aurora, IL 60505

Northbrook, Ill.: Northbrook Mall, 1555 Northbrook Court, Northbrook, IL 60062

Skokie, Ill.: Old Orchard, Skokie, IL 60077

Lexington, Kentucky: Fayette Mall, 3303 Nicholas Road, Lexington, KY 40503

Louisville, Kentucky: Oxmoor Center, 7900 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40222

Dearborn, Michigan: Fairlane Town Center, 18900 Michigan Avenue Suite 1003, Dearborn, MI 48126

Novi, Michigan: Twelve Oaks Mall, 27550 Novi Road, Novi, MI 48377

Traverse City, Michigan: Grand Traverse Mall, 3400 South Airport Road, Traverse City, MI 49684

Troy, Michigan: Oakland Mall, 500 West 14 Mile Road, Troy, MI 48084

Troy, Michigan: Somerset Mall, 2750 West Beaver Road, Troy, MI 48084

Maplewood, Minn.: Maplewood Mall, 3001 White Bear Ave. North, Maplewood, MN 55109

Minnetonka, Minn.: Ridgedale Mall., 12411 Wayzata Blvd., Minnetonka, MN 55305

Roseville, Minn.: Rosedale Center, Roseville, MN 55113

Edison, New Jersey: Menlo Park Shopping Center, 275 Menlo Park, Edison, NJ 08837

Lawrenceville, New Jersey: Quakerbridge Mall, Route 1, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648

East Brunswick, New York: East Brunswick Mall, Route 88, East Brunswick, NY 08816

Columbus, Ohio: Easton Town Center, 4141 E. Easton Loop Road, Columbus, OH 43219

Bethel Park, Penn.: South Hills Village, 301 South Hills Village, Bethel Park, PA 15241

Nashville, Tenn.: Green Hills, 3812 Hillsborough Pike, Nashville, TN 37215

