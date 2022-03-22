Find Out Where 37 Macy’s Off-Price Backstage Shop-in-Shops Are Opening

Macy’s is expanding its off-price Backstage locations this spring.

The department store chain said on Tuesday that it will open 37 new store-within-store Backstage locations nationwide starting on April 9 and running through June. The retailer’s Backstage store-within-stores typically range from 11,000 to 16,000 square feet of retail space where customers can find apparel and shoes for women, men, and children and a wide range of toys, housewares, beauty products, designer handbags, and activewear.

One of the most notable Backstage store-within-store openings this spring will a location inside Macy’s iconic State Street flagship store in Chicago on April 9. This will be followed by a new 15,000 square foot Backstage store inside Macy’s Herald Square flagship in New York City in May.

Inside a Macy’s Backstage store in Dallas. CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Fueled by the growth of Macy’s Backstage in nearly 300 stores nationwide, the retailer said it accelerated its off-mall, small format expansion last year with two new free-standing Backstage locations in Dallas and three Market by Macy’s locations in Dallas and Atlanta. Macy’s also said it continues to shift its store fleet to meet the needs of changing consumer behaviors and plans to open additional off-mall locations throughout 2022.

“Macy’s Backstage inspires customers to express their personal style through its offerings of quality merchandise and brands at great prices, which is why we look forward to bringing Macy’s Backstage into more of our local communities,” said Michael Hersh, Macy’s VP of off-price. “We are especially excited to bring Backstage to our downtown stores in Chicago and New York City as the brand expands nationwide.”

In preparation for this year’s expansion, Macy’s also noted that it will hire a range of positions that will offer competitive pay, a bilingual work environment, merchandise discount, flexible scheduling, and access to a new debt-free education program for part-time and full-time colleagues.

Here, FN lists the Macy’s stores that open Backstage locations this spring.

April 9, 2022:

Macy’s Kenwood Towne Centre- Cincinnati, OH

Macy’s Mall of Georgia- Buford, GA

Macy’s Mall at Greece Ridge- Rochester, NY

Macy’s Oxford Valley- Langhorne, PA

Macy’s Santa Maria Town Center- Santa Maria, CA

Macy’s State Street- Chicago, IL

Macy’s Tyrone Square- St. Petersburg, FL

April 23, 2022:

Macy’s Chandler Fashion Center- Chandler, AZ

Macy’s Easton Town Center- Columbus, OH

Macy’s Florence Mall- Florence, KY

Macy’s Imperial Valley– El Centro, CA

Macy’s La Cumbre Plaza- Santa Barbara, CA

Macy’s North Dartmouth- Dartmouth, MA

Macy’s Peachtree Mall- Columbus, GA

Macy’s Salem Center- Salem, OR

Macy’s Sherwood Mall– Stockton, CA

Macy’s Southpark Center– Strongsville, OH

Macy’s Westfield Brandon- Brandon, FL

Macy’s Westfield North County- Escondido, CA

May 2022:

Macy’s Bolingbrook- Bolingbrook, IL

Macy’s Boise Towne Square- Boise, ID

Macy’s East Lansing- Okemos, MI

Macy’s Fashion Place- Murray, UT

Macy’s Fox Valley- Aurora, IL

Macy’s Herald Square- New York, NY

Macy’s Valencia Town Center- Santa Clarita, CA

Macy’s West Acres Mall- Fargo, ND

June 2022:

Macy’s At the Shops at Wiregrass- Wesley Chapel, FL

Macy’s Belden Village Mall- Canton, OH

Macy’s Cielo Vista Mall- El Paso, TX

Macy’s Coddingtown Mall- Santa Rosa, CA

Macy’s Crossroads Mall- Portage, MI

Macy’s Gurnee Mills- Gurnee, IL

Macy’s Hilldale- Madison, WI

Macy’s Manassas Mall- Manassas, VA

Macy’s Patrick Henry- Newport News, VA