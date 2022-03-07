Mach & Mach’s New Pop-Up at Nordstrom NYC Is a ‘Y2K Fantasy’

There’s no question that party shoes are dominating in 2022, and Mach & Mach’s statement bow heels are at the top of many must-have lists.

The Georgian brand will be in focus at Nordstrom’s newest Center Stage pop-up in New York today through April 3. The space has been transformed into a Y2K fantasy-themed universe — complete with wavy pink gradient archways, lucite and mirrors.

The shop will feature exclusive and newly released ready-to-wear pieces, including embellished blazers, skirts, tops and minidresses, alongside a selection of new handbags, jewelry, belts and shoes with satin, PVC and crystal details. Prices range from $360 to $1,370.

“This marks the first time a U.S. department store will house our full collection of ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories and jewelry. We’re excited to share our shiny and colorful designs in an environment that perfectly echoes our brand vision, one that is heavily influenced by Y2K fashion,” said Nina and Gvantsa Macharashvili, the Mach & Mach co-founders who launched the brand in 2012.

Last year, the sisters told FN there was no breakthrough moment for the label, but instead gradual growth. “We have been through all stages of development,” they said.

Y2K Fantasy is the theme for Mach and Mach’s new pop-up at Nordstrom NYC. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom/Jack Koto

As the brand continues to plot its next moves, Nordstrom is clearly an important partner.

In addition to the NYC Flagship and Nordstrom.com, the capsule collection and elements of the pop-up and will be available in six cities in the U.S. and Canada, beginning today. The Nordstrom locations include: