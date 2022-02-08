Lululemon Says Going Back to the Office Is Good for Your Well Being

A return to the office is driving higher well-being, according to Lululemon’s second annual Global Well Being Report.

According to the athletic retailer, wellbeing is directly linked with a return to activities, and is higher among those who have returned or expect to return to the workplace full-time versus those who return part-time, or will not return to the workplace at all.

While returning to the workplace benefits well-being, employees are equally worried about COVID-19 exposure (53%) and having less personal time (52%). Gen Z is the most concerned generation about personal time (66%) and parents with children under 13 have pressing concerns about childcare (33%), according to Lululemon.

The brand also found that employees have higher expectations of their employers and want long-term changes implemented. Almost half of employees (44%) are looking for more flexibility in working hours and location beyond the current pandemic environment, followed closely by increased mental and physical health support — especially among Gen Z and parents, Lululemon said.

These findings are part of a 10-market study that benchmarks the state of wellbeing and explores the drivers and barriers to being well. This year, the Global Wellbeing Index rose by one percentage point to 66, driven by gains in mental health as people have developed better coping strategies throughout the pandemic.

Other highlights from the report include the challenges facing Gen Z, the negative consequences of spending too much time on social media, and the importance of social networks.

“As we continue to navigate these challenging times, our second Global Wellbeing Report shows that people are using important coping mechanisms to improve their mental health, yet are yearning for more connection,” said Calvin McDonald, CEO of Lululemon in a statement. “At Lululemon, we believe everyone has the right to be well – this data is a call-to-action for a continued focus on the collective health and wellbeing of one another, and the communities we serve.”

In addition to the Global Wellbeing Report, Lululemon also announced that mental health first aid training will be available to all employees globally from educator to CEO by 2023. Starting with managers, the training will equip participants with tools to identify signs of emotional distress and connect them with the appropriate resources, including Lululemon’s mental health benefits, the retailer said.

Additionally, Lululemon’s Centre for Social Impact today announced new fund recipients with $2.25 million in contributions to local grassroots organizations and global non-profits focused on wellbeing in the global supply chain.