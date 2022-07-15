Louis Vuitton’s First California Men’s Store Lands in Beverly Hills

Louis Vuitton will open its latest dedicated men’s store in the heart of Beverly Hills on Saturday.

Located at 420 N. Rodeo Drive, this will mark the French luxury brand’s eighth freestanding men’s store in the country and the first in California.

According to Louis Vuitton, the store will sell the complete range of men’s products, including much of the fall/winter 2022 collection designed by the label’s late artistic director, Virgil Abloh, who worked with the fashion house from 2018 until his untimely death last year at the age of 41. Abloh created his last collection using the theme of “Boyhood ideology,” seeing the world through the eyes of a child.

Leather goods, accessories, shoes, ready-to-wear, watches and fragrance will also be available in the Beverly Hills shop, as well as additional categories like Louis Vuitton’s publishing, hardsided trunks and exclusive Objets Nomades collection.

The exterior of Louis Vuitton’s new dedicated men’s store in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Brad Dickson

Centrally positioned on Rodeo Drive, the store’s exterior features oversized windows and textured paneling that recalls Louis Vuitton’s trademark Epi leather.

Once inside, guests discover the entryway featuring 17-foot ceilings, giving a peek into the second-floor mezzanine. A vibrant, 3-D acrylic painting on stainless steel and mirrors by artist Marisa Ferreira stands out in the space, while a grand curved staircase with distinctive blue leather handrails connects the ground floor and mezzanine levels.

The main floor also features a rendition of Abloh’s “Giant Man” sculpture in a handstand position. A similar sculpture was most recently seen at the brand’s “Louis Vuitton and Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh” exhibition in Brooklyn, N.Y., in May.

Inside Louis Vuitton’s new dedicated men’s store in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Brad Dickson

Upstairs, customers will find VIP rooms featuring specially commissioned murals by Alex Proba, with a playfully abstracted design using mid-century motifs and a desert-inspired palette.

The new dedicated men’s store, occupying a space once belonging to The House of Bijan, is two blocks away from the three-story Louis Vuitton store that used to house both women’s and men’s merchandise, at 295 N. Rodeo Drive.

Last year, Louis Vuitton opened dedicated men’s locations at The Galleria in Houston and the Miami Design District. There are also three standalone men’s stores in Las Vegas, one in New York and another in Orlando, Fla.