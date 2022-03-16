Li-Ning Products To Be Seized at American Ports On Suspicion of Forced Labor in North Korea

People shop in a Li Ning apparel store in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province Thursday, June 10, 2021. The Indian Olympic Association has decided to drop the Chinese sportswear brand as its official uniform sponsor, citing "sentiments of the people of the country."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will seize products at U.S. ports of entry produced or manufactured by Chinese sneaker maker Li-Ning Sporting Goods.

The sanctions, effective March 14, represent an enforcement action against the company after an investigation found that Li-Ning uses North Korean labor to produce its products.

Via the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), U.S. law prohibits North Korean goods to enter the country without proof that forced labor was not involved in production.

“CAATSA is yet another tool in CBP’s trade enforcement arsenal that allows us to uphold the fundamental value of human dignity and to ensure the goods that enter the United States are free from forced labor,” said AnnMarie Highsmith, CBP Office of Trade executive assistant commissioner in a statement.

Li-Ning did not immediately return FN’s request for comment.

While based in Beijing, Li-Ning has made strides to break into the American market in the last decade.

The company opened its first American showroom and retail store in 2010. In 2012, the Chinese athletic brand signed an eight-year $10 million contract with NBA star Dwayne Wade and subsequently inked a lifetime contract with the athlete in 2020. Li-Ning also signed a deal with NBA star Jimmy Butler in 2020, and in 2021, the brand announced a partnership with famed skater Erik Ellington, resulting in its first-ever skateboarding line with shoes and apparel.

Li-Ning has also seen success in China, threatening the growth of international sportswear players in the region. According to a December report from The NPD Group, which analyzed the Chinese footwear market in Q3 of 2021, consumers in China increasingly prefer their own homegrown brands such as Anta Sports and Li-Ning as opposed to international brands like Nike and Adidas.

Additionally, consumers in China have participated in boycotts against Adidas, Nike and other Western brands that have refused to source cotton from China’s Xinjiang region, due to allegations of forced labor among the Uyghur population in that area.