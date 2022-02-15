Kohl’s Will Open 400 More Sephora Shops in 2022 & Is On Track to Meet Its Goal of 850 by 2023

Kohl’s is moving full steam ahead on its goal to open 850 Sephora shops by 2023.

The Milwaukee-based retail chain said on Tuesday that it expects to open 400 Sephora shops in 36 states this year. The additional 400 Sephora at Kohl’s shops will bring the retailer’s total to 600.

Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer said in a statement that the retailer is “thrilled” to be bringing Sephora at Kohl’s closer to millions more of its customers nationwide. “The quick and vast rollout of Sephora at Kohl’s is a testament to how much we believe in this partnership and making prestige beauty more accessible to people everywhere. We’re excited to grow and bring this elevated beauty experience to more of Kohl’s existing and new customers this year,” Howe said.

In addition to these openings, the retailer also noted on Tuesday that Sephora at Kohl’s will add six new prestige beauty brands to its assortment this spring. Murad, Clarins, Jack Black, Living Proof, Versace, and Voluspa will be joining the range of available brands that currently include the likes of Rare Beauty, Nars, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Giorgio Armani, Olaplex, Clinique, and Sephora Collection.

“Since our partnership with Kohl’s began, we’ve always had the intention to keep the Sephora at Kohl’s beauty assortment as relevant and similar to our freestanding Sephora stores as possible. We want every customer who comes to Sephora at Kohl’s to be able to discover new brands and find their favorites, just like they do at our other Sephora stores,” added Artemis Patrick, Sephora’s EVP and global chief merchandising officer.

First announced in December 2020, Sephora at Kohl’s shops span 2,500 square feet and feature a beauty experience that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora. It’s first locations started to open in fall 2021 featuring a curated assortment of prestige makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance brands as well as Sephora-trained Beauty Advisors.

According to Kohl’s the partnership between the two retailers is “designed to drive joint success, overhaul Kohl’s beauty business, excite existing customers and bring new customers into Kohl’s.” Early indications show that Sephora at Kohl’s is succeeding on these fronts, as the concept has been driving sales, bringing in new, younger and more diverse customers, and enabling cross-category purchases across all lines of business, Kohl’s said.

The introduction of Sephora at Kohl’s has also been the impetus to transforming and simplifying Kohl’s entire store experience. The retailer noted that having the Sephora at Kohl’s shops positioned prominently at the front of the store, it provides an opportunity to optimize the store space and expand categories that are most important, like active, casual and beauty.

This news comes as Kohl’s is going head-to-head with one of its investors. Macellum Advisors GP, LLC, which holds almost 5% of outstanding common shares at Kohl’s, said last week that it will nominate ten candidates for election to the company’s board of directors at the annual shareholder meeting this year. The announcement comes shortly after Kohl’s rejected two offers from two firms looking to acquire the company, an action Macellum strongly supported.