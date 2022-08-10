You Can Now Choose Same-Day, In-Store Pick Up for Your Online Orders at All Kohl’s Locations

Kohl’s has expanded its self-pickup service to all stores in the U.S. The retailer announced the move today, which comes in time for back-to-school and holiday shopping.

Shoppers who select “In-Store Pickup” on Kohls.com for their online order will receive a “Ready for Pickup” email that will specify if the order will be found in the designated Self-Pickup area. Customers will then be directed to the area within the store for a quick email-guided pickup process.

According to the company, 80% of Americans live within 15 miles of a Kohl’s store. There’s more than 1,100 locations across the country, for reference.

“Our teams have been working hard to ensure Kohl’s Self-Pickup service was available for all of our customers ahead of the holiday rush,” Siobhán McFeeney, Kohl’s chief technology officer,” said in a statement. (McFeeney joined Kohl’s in 2020 and most recently served as the company’s EVP of technology. She was promoted to the role of chief technology officer last month.) “At Kohl’s, we’re focused on listening to what shoppers want, and using technology to make it as easy as possible for families to get everything they need quickly, and through a simple experience.”

The expansion is part of Kohl’s omnichannel strategy, which also includes the Kohl’s App and Kohl’s Pay for shopping on the go, with the goal to enhance shopping efficiency. The move also comes at a struggling time for the retailer. Kohl’s reported disappointing results for Q1, with a decrease in net sales and comparable sales.

Kohl’s expects sales to be down in the high-single digits for Q2, compared to its previous expectation of down in the low-single digits compared to last year, citing “macroeconomic issues” such as inflation and a slowdown in consumer spending.