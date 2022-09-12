Kohl’s Launches Adaptive Apparel for Adults

Eugene Robinson on the runway for Runway Of Dreams Foundation show on Sept. 9, 2021 in New York City.

Kohl’s is expanding its adaptive product offerings.

The Menomonee Falls, Wis.-based retailer today revealed the launch of adaptive apparel for adults with various degrees of ability. The collection was designed through a partnership with consulting and management firm Gamut Management, which works with people with disabilities.

Products included in the collection emphasize comfort, style and ease of movement across basic wardrobe staples such as jeans, leggings, t-shirts and sweatshirts. Products are available across three of the companies largest private-label brands: Sonoma Goods for Life, Tek Gear and SO.

The new adaptive line for adults builds off of the company’s existing adaptive assortment for kids, which includes apparel, footwear, costumes and toys for children.

“Kohl’s is proud to expand our adaptive assortments and offer inclusive collections for the entire family,” said Kohl’s interim chief merchandising officer Ron Murray. “At Kohl’s, we understand how important it is to ensure all of our customers and associates are able to celebrate their personal style and independence in a way that meets their individual needs.”

The launch the collection, Kohl’s and GAMUT Management oversaw focus groups to determine the best fit and style to cater to adults who shop the adaptive market.

“In America, more than 41 million people live with a disability, and yet people with disabilities have historically had limited-access to fashionable and functional apparel that meets their individual needs,” said Kohl’s chief diversity and inclusion officer Michelle A. Banks. “At Kohl’s, we believe we can create lasting change by offering relevant products and designs that are meaningful to our customers.”

Kohl’s, which has been a sponsor of the Runway of Dreams since 2019, will also serve as the event’s presenting sponsor at its 2022 fashion show this year. The show will feature adaptive apparel and footwear from Kohl’s and other brands, displayed on more than 60 models with varying disabilities and backgrounds.

The event, which will take place on Sept. 12 at The Glasshouse in New York City, will be hosted by Peloton’s first adaptive instructor, Logan Aldridge. In addition to Kohl’s, participating brands and retailers include Target, Zappos.com, JCPenney, Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive, No Limbits and Stride Rite. Steve Madden will debut its adaptive footwear line for the first time, alongside brands French Toast Adaptive, Stemwear and Magnetic Me.

In recent years, various footwear and apparel companies have introduced or expanded their product offerings for people with disabilities. Zappos, which introduced a platform for adaptive fashion items in 2017, has been a notable leader in the market. The company also runs a program that allows customers to buy only one shoe or two shoes in different sizes and widths to create a pair. The online platform has also partnered with brands like Ugg, Sorel and Merrell to sell more inclusive shoes.