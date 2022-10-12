Kohl’s Will Be Closed for Thanksgiving 2022

Kohl’s will once again shut its doors on Thanksgiving Day this year.

The Menomonee Falls, Wisc.-based company announced on Tuesday that it will close all outposts on Thursday, Nov. 24. Kohl’s operates more than 1,100 stores across 49 states. The announcement marks the third year in a row that the retailer will close its doors on the holiday, building on a tradition that began in 2020.

In 2019, the retailer opened stores beginning at 5 p.m. on the holiday.

“Last year, Kohl’s served millions of customers both in store and online throughout Black Friday week, and we look forward to delivering that same incredible experience to our customers again this year,” the company said in a release.

The company noted that shoppers will still be able to place online orders on Thanksgiving Day and will be able to shop in stores on Black Friday day and throughout the week.

In recent years, other chains such as Target, Walmart, Dicks’ Sporting Goods and Best Buy have also opted to close its stores and give workers Turkey Day off. Thus far, Best Buy and Kohl’s have announced Thanksgiving closures for 2022, while other stores have yet to make announcements.

For many retailers, Thanksgiving is one of the busiest shopping days of the year, with consumers rushing out to get a head start on their holiday shopping. Nonetheless, many companies — such as H&M, Nordstrom and TJ Maxx — made the decision to shutter or give their employees the day off even before the coronavirus pandemic dramatically impacted retail traditions in 2020.

In a more drastic move, REI this year has made the decision to permanently close its stores every year on Black Friday after closing its doors on Black Friday every year since 2015. The annual practice, dubbed “Opt Outside,” was launched as a way to allow workers to spend time with family and friends during the Thanksgiving Day weekend and encourage shoppers to spend some time outside.