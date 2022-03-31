Karla Welch and ThredUp Give Thrifting Tips Ahead of Festival Season

With Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival just a few weeks away, attendees are certainly busy planning their outfits. And according to ThredUp’s Festival Fashion survey, nearly half (42%) of this year’s festival-goers say they plan to buy a new outfit. That’s an estimated 26.9 million looks purchased for the return of festival season, said ThredUp.

To help combat single-use fashion, the secondhand retailer has partnered with celebrity stylist Karla Welch to help consumers embrace thrifting via its festival shop consisting of thrifted looks styled by Welch, as well as offering items from her own styling closet.

She told FN, “My number one piece of advice for new thrifters is to search for fabrics and brands that are known for their durability, like Levi’s denim or a fab leather jacket. Classic styles like these will stand the test of time.” Welch noted a pair of combat boots and cutoff denim shorts as go-tos, adding these items can be worn long after festival season.

Karla Welch’s festival style picks. CREDIT: Courtesy of ThredUp

Another thrifting tip? “Be open to the magic of the surprise! I never go looking for one thing — I sort of let it find me,” she said.

Third-party retail analytics firm GlobalData conducted a survey of 2,000 American adults over 18 in February 2022 asking questions about their shopping behaviors, particularly for events including music festivals and concerts. ThredUp also found that 40% of Gen Z consumers say it’s unlikely that they will re-wear the outfits purchased for music festivals.

One way to solving fashion’s waste problem is buy used clothing. If every festival shopper thrifted their outfit this year instead of buying one new, it would save 940 million lbs of CO2E, which is equivalent to taking 564 million cars off the road for a day.

With that, Welch is selling more than 30 pieces that consumers can shop to wear to music festivals and beyond. Prices range from $14 to $225. In addition, she has styled eight signature looks fit for festival-goers where they can find similar items to shop now on ThredUp.