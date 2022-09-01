How to Get a Job at Kanye West’s New Yeezy Store & the Qualifications Needed

Kanye West is taking his Yeezy brand to new heights, beginning with a retail expansion — which is looking for employees for its first store, he claimed.

As announced on Instagram today, the rapper said he has made plans to expand his hit streetwear brand into physical retail locations, with the first launching in Atlanta at an undisclosed date. West’s announcement stated that he plans to buy the land or building where the store would be located, and then “open up in every state and then internationally.”

The designer said he is already on the search for experienced employees to man his streetwear label’s stores as well, particularly those with over a decade of retail experience and a desire to work in a groundbreaking field.

“Anyone who has over 10 years retail experience and is ready to change the world post your Instagram handle or store location in the comments and [w]e’ll find you,” West’s statement read.

Yeezy fans have already flooded West’s post’s comments since the announcement was made last night, garnering over 1.3 million likes and suggestions of states for future stores, including Virginia and Pennsylvania.

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Slate.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

In other Yeezy news, the brand’s hit Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker will be released this week in a gray “Slate” colorway, featuring Primeknit uppers with black stripes. This iteration will be available in all sizes for adults, kids and infants; the children’s styles will feature bungee cord-style laces instead of its standard lace-up shoelaces.

