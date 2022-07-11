Kanye West Files Trademark Request for ‘YZYSPLY’ Retail Stores

It looks like Kanye West, now known as Ye, is cooking up something new.

The rapper-turned-fashion mogul filed two new trademark requests with the United States Patent and Trademark Office late last month.

In the filing, seen by FN, Ye’s intellectual property holding company, Mascotte Holdings Inc., is requesting a trademark for “YZYSPLY.” According to the filing, the trademark is intended to be used for a future retail store. It also includes usage for retail store services, online retail store services which will feature “clothing and accessories therefor, footwear and headwear,” the filing stated.

In a separate request, Mascotte Holdings will also use “YZYSPLY” on a large range of apparel, accessories and footwear including T-shirts, rugby shirts, jerseys, non-medical scrubs, underwear, sneakers, boots, galoshes, sandals, flip-flops, slippers and much more.

These two filings follow a slew of trademark requests by the Mascotte Holdings company in May for the “YEEZUS” moniker. There are currently 24 “live” trademark requests for “YEEZUS” on the United States Patent and Trademark Office website. Some of these filings range from usage of the moniker on retail stores, wholesale stores, mail order services, plush dolls, clocks, watches and more notably, metaverse experience and crypto and/digital collectibles – something the rapper famously said he wanted no part of earlier this year.

“Do not ask me to do a fucking NFT,” Ye said in a handwritten note shared to Instagram in January. In the same letter, Ye said his focus at the time was on “building real products in the real word.”

But while these trademark requests point to some intent by the rapper to make moves in his business, there’s no guarantee when “YZYSPLY” stores or “YEEZUS” metaverse activations will happen, if at all.

This news comes days after Ye found himself in legal trouble. According to a complaint filed by David Casavant LLC in Los Angeles County Superior Court last week, the Ye owes Casavant’s fashion rental service, David Casavant Archive, more than $416,000 after skipping out on monthly fees and neglecting to hand back 13 “rare, esteemed pieces.” Ye, along with his company Yeezy Apparel LLC, are listed in the complaint.