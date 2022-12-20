Justin Bieber Calls Out H&M for ‘Trash’ Merch Using His Likeness

Justin Bieber spoke out against a newly launched H&M collection using his image and likeness on Monday. The pop star took to Instagram stories, calling out the retailer: “I didn’t approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M,” Bieber wrote. “All without my permission and approval. SMH I wouldn’t buy it if I were you.”

Within the collection, Bieber’s likeness appears on product including a phone case, sweatshirt, dress, T-shirt and a tote bag. There’s also a hoodie for sale with the lyrics “I miss you more than life” from his song “Ghost.”

“The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn’t approve it,” he added. “Don’t buy it.”

H&M has since responded to Bieber’s disapproval, telling WWD in a statement: “As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures… As it stands now we need to look into this more to understand, before we take any other actions.”

The collection will currently remain on sale.

Bieber is no stranger to the fashion world. In 2019, he launched his lifestyle label Drew House, which is inspired by his middle name and manufactured in Los Angeles. His friend Ryan Good is the creative director and co-founder of the unisex line that features oversized, relaxed-fit pieces. Bieber and his label Drew collaborated with Crocs in 2020 and 2021, which proved to be a success.