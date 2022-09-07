Jordan Brand has created a new lifestyle sneaker, and Social Status is helping launch the look.

Arriving before week’s end is the Jordan Granville SP, a shoe that the boutique retailer described in a statement as a modern execution on classic lifestyle silhouette. Breaking down the shoe further, Social Status said the look is “a balance between innovation, streetwear and a creative mix of textiles on a foam midsole built for maximum comfort.”

As for the inspiration behind the look, Social Status said via statement that it is inspired by “the blend of heritage, effortless cool and style audacity that young Michael Jordan embodied.” The shoe, according to the retailer, “fuels the modern style icon inspired by classic pieces and the future of their community while pushing the boundaries in their own field.”

A predominantly white pair of the Jordan Granville SP with hits of gray, Carolina blue and navy will launch exclusively at Social Status stores and online via Socialstatuspgh.com on Sept. 8. The look will be limited to 500 pairs.

After the Sept. 8 launch, Social Status confirmed via email that the silhouette and the colorway will launch widely over the next few months across the marketplace.

Jordan Granville SP. CREDIT: Courtesy of Social Status

Aside from launching the shoe, Social Status — one of the banners owned by retail mogul James Whitner of The Whitaker Group — has released a campaign to support the launch. For this campaign, Social Status highlighted the stories of key figures with roots in North Carolina, specifically Charlotte. The people featured include content creator Kiara Arnold who celebrates and champions Black women; Bird Pizzeria owners and founders Nkem and Kerrel Thompson; and self-taught seamster Daniel Baptiste.

The video is out now on the Social Status Instagram and YouTube pages.

Kerrel and Nkem Thompson of Bird Pizzeria in the Jordan Granville SP. CREDIT: Courtesy of Social Status

Daniel Baptiste in the Jordan Granville SP. CREDIT: Courtesy of Social Status

Jordan Granville SP. CREDIT: Courtesy of Social Status

Jordan Granville SP. CREDIT: Courtesy of Social Status

The Jordan Granville SP tongue. CREDIT: Courtesy of Social Status