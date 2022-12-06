Jordan Brand to Open a Flagship in Milan

Jordan Brand will soon take flight in Milan.

This month, the Nike-backed namesake label of NBA icon Michael Jordan will open World of Flight in the city. In an email sent to FN, the company said this is “a new pinnacle retail concept dedicated to the Jordan Brand.”

World of Flight, according to the brand, “is the future of Jordan retail” and was described as “a destination to celebrate the legacy and future of basketball culture.” Breaking down the concept further, Jordan Brand said the store “will be at the forefront of streetwear and basketball culture” and aims to inspire “deeper consumer connections and a platform to demonstrate the universal language of the Jumpman.”

Details on the store are sparse, but Jordan Brand said the space spans 363 square meters (roughly 3,900 square feet) and is located at Via Torino, 21, Milano.

The store will open on December 16.

Jordan Brand received the 2022 FN Achievement Award for Brand of the Year on Wednesday night at Cipriani South Street in New York City. The award was presented by basketball star Carmelo Anthony, who has been an ambassador of the brand for 20 years, and was accepted by Jordan Brand president Craig Williams.

Jordan Brand eclipsed $5 billion in sales for Nike Inc.’s fiscal 2022, which should be enough to define a year as strong. Also, the company signed several sports standouts including NFL wide receiver Deebo Samuel and NBA rookie Paolo Banchero, and delivered countless hit collaborations with the likes of J Balvin and A Ma Maniére.

Some of Jordan Brand’s biggest gains were with women. A June earnings call for parent company Nike Inc. revealed that Jordan Brand’s women’s business has tripled since fiscal 2020.