Kith Taps Comedy Icon Jerry Seinfeld to Lead Its Fall ’22 Campaign

Kith’s fan base spans the globe, but its roots are in founder Ronnie Fieg’s hometown of Queens, NY. To showcase its latest fall ’22 collection, the powerhouse brand recruited an icon from the borough to appear in a campaign: Jerry Seinfeld.

The comedy legend was photographed for Kith by acclaimed photographer Mark Seliger wearing selections from the fall ’22 range.

From a footwear perspective, the brand confirmed in an email to FN that the Nikes worn by Seinfeld in the campaign were from Fieg’s personal archive, including Kith friends-and-family collaborations (such as the Air Force 1 and the Nike Air Maestro 2) and more. Also, the comedian — a well-known New York Mets fan — wore the Kith and Clarks for New York Mets Wallabee in the campaign.

Jerry Seinfeld wearing selections from the Kith fall ’22 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

As for the brand’s fall ’22 lineup, Kith and Fieg will several deliver footwear selections with familiar partners, such as New Balance on its Made in the USA 990V silhouettes — specifically the V2 and V3. The looks will be delivered in the color palettes Kith used in the collection.

Also, the collection will include more 8th St by Ronnie Fieg for Clarks Originals looks. This fall, there will be two new colorways of the Breacon in tan and olive tones, which are executed with nubuck uppers and classic crepe outsoles, and feature Fieg and Clarks branding on the tongue, fobs and interior.

Beyond footwear, Kith’s fall ‘22 lineup includes original apparel and accessories. The range, according to Kith, serves as an evolution of the brand and showcases forays into new product categories and fabric executions. These elevated styles include leather apparel crafted in Italy with a custom debossed paisley pattern, colorblocked wrinkle-nylon hybrid jackets, flocked denim to create a velour hand-feel, sherpa outerwear and more. Also, there will be a Kith Fall Classics collection featuring staple styles and fabrics such as double-knit suiting, satin varsity jackets and heavyweight fleece sets.

Jerry Seinfeld in the Queens College looks from Kith’s partnership with Russell Athletic for fall ’22. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

As for partnerships for the season, Kith developed a collegiate capsule with Russell Athletic for The City University of New York (CUNY) — specifically for Queens College and Brooklyn College. (Seinfeld, a Queens College alumnus, wore the school’s Kith x Russell Athletic looks from the season in the campaign.) Kith said the partnership began through The Kinnect Foundation, its nonprofit arm, which is also working with CUNY on its scholars program. The Kinnect Foundation has awarded grants to Queens College and Brooklyn College, according to Kith, that will help fund future scholarship opportunities. Looks in the capsule include varsity jackets, hoodies, crewnecks, sweatpants and T-shirts featuring the Queens College and Brooklyn College crests, logos and extracurricular clubs. Also, Kith worked with New Era on a headwear range.

Other collabs for the season include home goods with DS & Durga, headwear with New Era and more.

The Kith fall ‘22 collection arrives Sept. 9 via all Kith shops, at 11 a.m. CET on EU.Kith.com, 11 a.m. ET on Kith.com and the Kith App.

