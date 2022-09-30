Hermès Opens Massive New Flagship Store, Shuts Down NYC Streets to Celebrate

Hermès is betting big on New York City. The luxury French fashion house has opened its new flagship, just one block north of the house’s former flagship store on Madison Avenue in New York.

Hermès Madison flagship in New York. CREDIT: Kevin Scott

The 20,250-square-foot outpost has been eight years in the making, according to the company, and on Thursday night on the Upper East Side, they celebrated with a bang.

Hermès closed down the 63rd Street block with guests touring the store, enjoying food trucks, drinks, a live musical performance as well as a DJ and dancing. Attendees included Nina Garcia, Brian Atwood, Chloe Fineman, Nicky Hilton, Jenna Lyons, Martha Stewart and more.

Chloe Fineman at Hermès Madison Flagship opening. CREDIT: Ben Rosser/BFA.com

Inside the store, shopper cans discover a series of salons, like the rooms of a house. The ground floor houses, on one side, salons for fashion jewelry, the silk universe and perfume and beauty, and on the other, men’s silk, leather goods and equestrian collections. On the second floor, men’s fills the space, with the Hermès women’s universe on the third floor. The area then flows into the jewelry and watches space, organized into alcoves for enhanced privacy.

The flagship also includes a ground-floor coffee bar, a champagne bar on the third floor and a cocktail bar on the fourth floor, a garden that will host special events and will be open for client access on a daily basis, as will a generously sized VIP lounge. Five artisans from different métiers of the house will also be in residence, sharing a dedicated fifth-floor atelier.

A look inside Hermès Madison flagship.

And to celebrate the opening, a special colorway of the American Quilts by Aline Honoré scarf has been designed, along with other exclusive objects including several Hermès Kelly bags, a Bolide bag, two special watches, Hermès H08 Madison and Arceau Madison, a jukebox and a bicycle.