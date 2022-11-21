Harlem’s Fashion Row Is Making It Easier to Shop Black & Latinx Designers

Brandice Daniel, CEO of Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR) and Icon 360, has joined forces with a number of major retailers to create an online shopping directory for Black and Latinx designers.

Dubbed “HFR & Co.,” this new online shopping directory is partnership between HFR and a group of retailers, including Bloomingdale’s, Shopbob and Macy’s, to provide a curated list of emerging brands owned by Black and Latinx designers.

Instead of scouring the internet or a retailer’s website for Black designers, HFR & Co. allows shoppers to find and support these designers directly through the partnering retailers’ websites, HFR said in a press release on Monday. Consumers will be able to shop a wide variety of merchandise including men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, children’s clothes and accessories on HFR & Co.’s site and will be directed to the corresponding retailer’s platform to finish the purchase.

Daniel explained that she wanted to build a community to increase awareness of emerging designers of color and to make it easier for consumers to find and support them. “I am very thankful for the support of Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Shopbop in making this possible,” she said. “As time progresses, I hope that other retailers will come on board.”

Shawn Outler, chief diversity, equity & inclusion officer at Macy’s, Inc., added that the retailer is “honored and proud” to be a part of HFR & Co. “This platform will not only increase consumer awareness of, and access to, Black and Hispanic/Latino-owned businesses and designers, it will also play a crucial role in creating an equitable and sustainable future for these creators, as well,” Outler said.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Harlem's Fashion Row

Daniel has been championing equity for Black designers ever since the inception of Harlem’s Fashion Row 15 years ago. This agency aims to bridge the gap between retailers and designers of color through collaborations, pipeline programs, brand strategy and experiential marketing. And in 2020, Daniel launched Icon 360, a nonprofit to eradicate the inequities challenging Black designers and HBCUs.

Brandice Daniel will be honored with the Social Impact Award at the 36th annual FN Achievement Awards on Nov. 30 at Cipriani South Street in New York.