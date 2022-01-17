Gucci to Release More NFTs, This Time With Superplastic’s Animated Celebrities

Gucci is moving more into the metaverse with a slate of new NFT releases next month.

The Italian luxury brand is teaming up with animated celebrity and digital collectibles creator Superplastic to unveil SuperGucci, a three-part drop including NFTs and ceramic artworks. The project will also include Superplastic’s animated celebrity artists Janky and Guggimon in the Gucci Vault.

A bespoke three-part series, this first SuperGucci release will offer 10 exclusive NFTs, each accompanied by a ceramic sculpture handmade in Italy and co-designed by Gucci and Superplastic that will go on sale Feb. 1.

For the launch, the two animated celebs (Janky and Guggimon) took a trip to Gucci Vault, the brand’s online concept store, and found themselves in a virtual environment where Gucci’s past, present, and future co-exist, the brand said in a statement about the upcoming project. As Gucci’s experimental online space, this project marks the Vault’s official expansion into the metaverse.

An NFT from Gucci’s Superplastic collaboration. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gucci

And, to accompany this latest venture, Gucci Vault will present its sixth drop of pre-owned vintage pieces. According to Gucci, these items have been hand-picked by creative director Alessandro Michele and the archivists of the brand, and have been restored and reconditioned. Each vintage article is numbered and comes in its own unique packaging.

This is the latest in metaverse news for Gucci, which last May participated in Christie’s online auction, with its first NFT. The artwork used digital animation drawn from Gucci Aria, the house’s fashion collection that marked its 100th anniversary in 2021. The starting bid was $20,000, but the NFT was sold in June at $25,000.

Also, Gucci sold a digital version of its Dionysus bag on Roblox for about $4,115 last August, which is roughly 20 percent more than the physical object.