Gucci’s Adidas Collab Helps the Brand Claim Top Spot of ‘World’s Hottest Brand,’ According to Lyst

Gucci is back as the world’s hottest brand after nine months of Balenciaga topping the ranking, according to the Lyst Index’s second quarter 2022 report.

The latest data from global fashion shopping app Lyst showed that searches for the Italian luxury brand skyrocketed 286% in the 48 hours after its collection with Adidas was released in June.

The Adidas x Gucci Gazelle sneakers take the second spot in the hottest women’s products list, followed by the GG slides in tenth place, Lyst reported, while Gucci’s classic 1953 Horsebit loafers land in fourth position in the men’s hottest product list.

Other footwear highlights on the latest installment of The Lyst Index report was seen in the men’s product list. Ranking number one in Q2’s hottest men’s products was the Adidas x Wales Bonner Samba sneakers, followed by Birkenstock’s Boston suede clogs coming in at number two. What’s more, Nike had two top-ten men’s hottest products with its Air Force 1 sneakers coming in at number seven, and its Air Max 90 slides taking the tenth position.

Speaking of Nike, the footwear brand helped Jacquemus re-enter the top 20 following with their much-anticipated collaboration and an all-white fall/winter 2022 runway show set against the salt mountains of Arles. Other collaborative items that topped the ranking included the Yeezy Gap engineered by Balenciaga dove hoodie in third position in the men’s hottest products list, while the Fendace logo swimsuit takes the ninth spot in the women’s hottest ranking.

Overall though, Lyst reported that in the second quarter period (April-June 2022), Balenciaga was the second hottest brand, followed by Prada, Valentino and Louis Vuitton rounding out the top five. Dior, Miu Miu, Fendi, Diesel and Burberry finish the top ten hottest brands of the quarter.

The Lyst Index is a quarterly ranking of fashion’s hottest brands and products. The formula behind the index considers Lyst’s database of 200 million shoppers and their online behavior, including searches on and off platform, product views and sales. To track brand and product heat, the formula also incorporates social media mentions, activity and engagement statistics worldwide, over a three-month period.