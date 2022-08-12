Ground Up Adds Zappos as Latest Retail Partner for Its Character Shoes

Just weeks after launching its first line with Kids Foot Locker, New York-based licensing company Ground Up International has added another major name to it retail roster: Zappos.com.

This week, Ground Up unveiled a 22-style collection on the e-commerce site, consisting of shoes for adults and kids that feature many of most popular characters from The Walt Disney Co. family.

Naturally, the lineup includes Mickey Mouse and the Disney Princesses. Representing the Pixar universe are Lightning McQueen from “Cars” and the whole cast of “Toy Story 4,” including Woody, Buzz, Jessie and Bo Peep.

Ground Up Disney Princess and Mickey sneakers available exclusively on Zappos. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ground Up

Fans of “Star Wars” and “The Mandalorian,” meanwhile, will be quick to spot Grogu (aka “baby Yoda:”) on several styles. And just in time for the holidays, Ground Up is offering looks featuring Jack Skellington from Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Ground Up shoes featuring Grogu from ‘The Mandalorian’. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ground Up

The characters adorn a variety of casual styles, including slip-ons, lace-up sneakers and high-tops that come in toddler, little kid and adult sizing. And just for kids and toddlers, there are also cushioned sport slides with back straps that offer added security.

Retail prices for the line range from $20 for the toddler slides to $60 for the adult high-top sneakers.

Ground Up “Cars” sneakers available exclusively at Zappos. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ground Up

Ground Up has been creating licensed footwear for many major entertainment and consumer brands since 2016, working behind the scenes manufacturing shoes for Disney, Nickelodeon, Warner Bros. and others.

But last year, the company stepped out into the limelight by creating product under its own name. After debuting its very first line with Journeys in February 2021, the company has since partnered with Saks Fifth Avenue, Kids Foot Locker and now Zappos.